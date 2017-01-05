Sprinkle invited to NFL Combine

— Arkansas senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has been invited to participate in the NFL Combine, he said in a post on his Facebook page Thursday.

"Man, I said that I would do it and I did," Sprinkle wrote with a screenshot of his invitation to the combine, which will take place Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis. Sprinkle is the third Arkansas player to be invited, along with receiver Keon Hatcher and linebacker Brooks Ellis.

Sprinkle caught 33 passes for 380 yards and 4 touchdowns as a senior, but was suspended for the Razorbacks' game against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl last week after he was cited for attempting to shoplift from a Belk department store in Charlotte, N.C.

In addition to the combine, Sprinkle has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl later this month in Mobile, Ala. He is considered one of the 10 best tight end prospects in this year's draft.