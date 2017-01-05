Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 05, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

Sprinkle invited to NFL Combine

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 9:51 p.m.

arkansas-tight-end-jeremy-sprinkle-83-is-tackled-by-mississippi-state-defensive-back-kivon-coman-11-after-making-a-reception-on-saturday-nov-19-2016-at-davis-wade-stadium-in-starkville-miss-during-the-third-quarter

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (83) is tackled by Mississippi State defensive back Kivon Coman (11) after making a reception on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., during the third quarter.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has been invited to participate in the NFL Combine, he said in a post on his Facebook page Thursday.

"Man, I said that I would do it and I did," Sprinkle wrote with a screenshot of his invitation to the combine, which will take place Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis. Sprinkle is the third Arkansas player to be invited, along with receiver Keon Hatcher and linebacker Brooks Ellis.

Sprinkle caught 33 passes for 380 yards and 4 touchdowns as a senior, but was suspended for the Razorbacks' game against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl last week after he was cited for attempting to shoplift from a Belk department store in Charlotte, N.C.

In addition to the combine, Sprinkle has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl later this month in Mobile, Ala. He is considered one of the 10 best tight end prospects in this year's draft.

