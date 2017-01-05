2 killed in single-engine plane crash in Arkansas, authorities say

4 P.M. UPDATE:

Two people were killed Thursday when a single-engine aircraft crashed near an airport in southwest Arkansas, according to the state Department of Emergency Management.

Authorities say the Cessna 400 plane bound for Franklin, N.C., crashed west of the Gurdon Lowe Field Airport and about 4 miles east of Gurdon in Clark County.

The aircraft had been confirmed missing earlier in the afternoon.

The Clark County sheriff's office said it would release details regarding the crash later Thursday.

EARLIER STORY:

A search is ongoing for a single-engine aircraft that is believed to have gone missing over the southwestern part of the state, according to authorities.

State police spokesman Liz Chapman said Thursday afternoon that the agency were called to assist in an ongoing effort to find a plane reported missing in Clark County.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said it had requested assistance from local authorities in southwest Arkansas to search for a Cessna 400 single-engine aircraft that was flying from McKinney, Texas, to Franklin, N.C.

"We will be able to offer more details after we receive information regarding the search," the statement reads in part.