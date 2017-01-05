FOOTBALL

Ellis, Hatcher to Combine

Arkansas seniors Brooks Ellis and Keon Hatcher have received invitations to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine next month in Indianapolis.

Hatcher, a 6-2, 207-pound receiver, announced it on his Twitter account Wednesday, writing "Thank You Lord" on a screen shot of his official invitation notice.

A source close to the football program said Ellis, 6-2, 245, also has received an invitation.

Several other Razorbacks are in line to participate, and an official invitation list will be released later this month. The combine brings the top draft-eligible players from around the country to Lucas Oil Stadium to undergo evaluations and testing by personnel from all 32 NFL teams. This year's combine will take place Feb. 28-March 6.

Hatcher, a fifth-year senior from Owasso, Okla., caught 44 passes for a team-high 743 yards and 8 touchdowns this season.

Ellis, a fourth-year senior from Fayetteville, led the Razorbacks in tackles for the second consecutive year with 83, while also notching seven tackles for loss and an interception return for a 47-yard touchdown from his linebacker position.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

Dipoto to appear at Travs Hot Stove

Seattle Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto will be the guest speaker during the Arkansas Travelers' annual Hot Stove Banquet on Jan. 19, the team announced.

The event will be at the Robinson Banquet Center in Little Rock. Tickets are $25 in advance. The team asks for RSVPs by Jan. 13. Call (501) 664-1555 for tickets.

The Travs and the Mariners will begin their first season under a new player development contract signed in September. Dipoto will begin his second full season as Mariners' general manager this year.

A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner.

Coleman to speak at UALR baseball event

Little Rock native and current NFL referee Walt Coleman will be the guest speaker at UALR's First Pitch Banquet on Feb. 10, the school announced.

Last year, Coleman and his family donated 10 acres of land near UALR's campus that the university plans to use for a new baseball field.

General admission tickets are $35, while corporate tables with 10 seats are $500.

Call (501) 565-8257 to purchase tickets.

BASKETBALL

Lyon women fall in NAIA poll

The Lyon College women's basketball team fell one spot to No. 9 in this week's NAIA Division I women's basketball Top 25 poll.

The Scots (11-2, 7-1 American Midwest Conference) received 182 points in the poll. They lost to top-ranked Freed-Hardeman University on Dec. 29, but bounced back with victories over Williams Baptist on Saturday and Central Baptist on Tuesday.

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), Westmont College (Calif.), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) round out the top five.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Arkansas' Gillis wins 1-meter title

Arkansas junior Nicole Gillis won the 1-meter title Wednesday at the Tennessee Diving Invite in Knoxville, Tenn., with a score of 290.35.

Gillis went into her final dive in fourth place, trailing by 10.75 points. Gillis won with a score of 54.00 to take the lead and win the title.

Additional Arkansas divers Samantha Nelson (26th -- 231.55), Molly Harvie (27th -- 230.40), Caroline Welch (32nd -- 223.80) and Marissa Green (33rd -- 223.25) all finished in the top 35.

