Style: Into the light

Hidden Figures is one of those movies that follows the familiar pattern of revisiting what we assume is a well-known historical story to point out some unsung heroes in the details.

In this case, Theodore Melfi’s movie pulls back the curtain on the early space race to spotlight the role black female mathematicians — known as “computers” — played in the getting the Mercury and Gemini programs off the ground.

