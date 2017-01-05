Home /
Style: Into the light
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:43 a.m.
Hidden Figures is one of those movies that follows the familiar pattern of revisiting what we assume is a well-known historical story to point out some unsung heroes in the details.
In this case, Theodore Melfi’s movie pulls back the curtain on the early space race to spotlight the role black female mathematicians — known as “computers” — played in the getting the Mercury and Gemini programs off the ground.
Our Philip Martin takes a look at this inherently interesting film and also writes about the horror fantasy A Monster Calls in this Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
