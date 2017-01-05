TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

UALR women at Coastal Carolina

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE HTC Center, Conway, S.C.

RECORDS UALR 8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 5-7, 0-2

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 6.4 3.4 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 12.6 2.4 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 8.1 6.2 F Ronjanae DeGray, 6-0, So. 6.7 5.7 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 12.8 7.0 COACH Joe Foley (272-150 in 14th season at UALR, 727-260 in 30th season overall) COASTAL CAROLINA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Kennedy Archer, 5-10, So. 19.5 2.9 G Ced Gibson, 5-7, Sr. 13.6 3.1 C Naheria Hamilton, 6-4, Fr. 5.1 6.7 G DJ Williams, 5-10, Fr. 5.1 3.0 G Alexis Robinson, 5-10, Sr. 9.3 8.6 COACH Jaida Williams (44-59 in fourth season at Coastal Carolina and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR CCU 53.3 Points for 66.1 53.7 Points against 64.4 +2.0 Rebound margin +1.5 +1.1 Turnover margin +1.9 37.1 FG pct. 39.2 23.1 3-pt. pct. 26.6 76.7 FT pct. 64.2 CHALK TALK A victory would give the Trojans a third 3-0 start to the Sun Belt Conference season in the past five years. … This is the first meeting between the two schools. Coastal Carolina joined the Sun Belt in July. … UALR leads the Sun Belt and ranks 15th nationally in scoring defense (53.7 points per game). … Coastal Carolina’s Ced Gibson scored 22 and 21 points in last week’s Sun Belt losses to Texas State and Texas-Arlington, respectively.

— Troy Schulte

ASU women at Appalachian St.

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Holmes Convocation Center,

Boone, N.C.

RECORDS Arkansas State 3-11, 1-1 Sun

Belt Conference; Appalachian State 6-7, 1-1 RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 8.5 1.8 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.6 4.1 G Tahlon Hopkins, 5-11, Fr. 8.9 4.4 G Jada Ford, 5-8, Fr. 12.5 2.9 F Lauren Bradshaw, 6-2, Jr. 5.4 6.6 COACH Brian Boyer (302-240 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall)

APPALACHIAN STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG F Bria Carter, 6-0, Sr. 6.7 6.2 G Joi Jones, 5-6, Sr. 14.9 5.4 G Q Murray, 5-8, So. 9.0 2.4 G Madi Story, 5-10, Jr. 11.8 5.8 F Ashley Bassett-Smith, 6-2, Sr. 8.0 4.9 COACH Angel Elderkin (30-43 in three seasons at Appalachian State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU APP. 62.1 Points for 63.7 75.1 Points against 68.3 -7.6 Rebound margin -2.7 +1.3 Turnover margin 0.4 35.5 FG pct. 37.2 36.6 3-pt. pct. 28.4 64.2 FT pct. 66.0 CHALK TALK AAU split its first two Sun Belt games, beating Louisiana-Monroe 71-56

and losing to Louisiana-Lafayete 80-72. ... Tahlon Hopkins had a season-high 18 points in Monday’s loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns. ... ASU won all three meetings last season, including 81-61 in the Sun Belt Tournament.... Appalachian State split its first two Sun Belt games last week, losing at Texas-Arlington 74-63 and winning at Texas State 66-64.

— Troy Schulte

Central Ark. men at Abilene Christian

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas RECORDS Central Arkansas 2-13, 1-1 Southland Conference; Abilene Christian 6-7, 0-2 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 18.5 3.9 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 11.7 7.1 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 3.1 2.6 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 12.9 6.9 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.5 2.8 COACH Russ Pennell (11-60 in third season at UCA, 122-129 in eighth season overall) ABILENE CHRISTIAN

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jaylen Franklin, 6-2, So. 11.0 4.1 C Jalone Friday, 6-9, Fr. 13.0 5.8 G Jaren Lewis, 6-6, So. 15.0 6.6 G Isaiah Tripp, 6-1, Jr. 4.2 1.2 G Drake Green, 6-3, Jr. 5.2 1.7 COACH Joe Golding (64-96 in sixth season at Abilene Christian and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA ACU 68.7 Points for 69.4 85.2 Points against 70.9 -3.1 Rebound margin -3.4 -4.1 Turnover margin -0.5 41.1 FG pct. 47.6 34.6 3-pt. pct. 36.8 71.8 FT pct. 68.1 CHALK TALK UCA starts a string of four consecutive road games today: Houston Baptist on Jan. 12, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Jan. 14 and McNeese State on Jan. 18. … Thatch Unruh returned in Monday’s loss against Lamar after missing three games with a wrist injury. He had 8 points in 19 minutes. … Abilene Christian guard Jaylen Franklin is a Little Rock Parkview graduate. He is third on the team in scoring (11.0 per game), rebounding (4.1) and total assists (29).