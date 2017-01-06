2 killed, 2 hurt in separate wrecks on snow-covered roads in Arkansas, state police say

Two people were killed and two were injured in wrecks Friday morning as storms brought snow to Arkansas, state police reported.

About 8:10 a.m., a minor was killed in Van Buren County after the vehicle the youth was riding in slid on snow-covered U.S. 65.

Amanda Sue McKinnon, 40, of Damascus was driving a 2006 Dodge north on the highway near Bee Branch when she lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the southbound lane, according to a report. A semitruck traveling south was unable to avoid the Dodge and hit its right side, police said.

The minor was killed, and McKinnon and a second passenger in the Dodge, Christopher Austin Ward, 19, of Damascus, were injured.

State police reported that it was snowing and there was snow on the road at the time of the crash.

A 49-year-old Benton man also died Friday morning after hitting an ice patch on Interstate 30, police said.

According to a preliminary report, Daniel Wayne Blair was driving a 1999 Ford west on the road in Saline County about 8:20 a.m. when he hit the ice and struck a barrier, overturning the vehicle.

The Ford landed on its wheels in the middle of the interstate, police said.

Snow and ice were reported on the road at the time of the crash.

Blair's death was the fourth reported on Arkansas roads this year, and the minor's death was the fifth, according to preliminary state police data.

