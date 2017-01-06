4 suspects in beating of disabled man that was broadcast on Facebook appear in court

CHICAGO — A judge rebuked four black people accused of beating a mentally disabled white man and broadcasting the attack on Facebook, asking, "Where was your sense of decency?" before denying their attorneys' pleas to set bail so they might be released from jail.

"I find each of you a danger to yourself and society," Cook County Circuit Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil said, sounding baffled that the suspects who hold jobs, attend school, live with grandparents and, in one case, care for a brother in a wheelchair, could stand accused of attacking the 18-year-old victim.

Prosecutors offered new details of the assault, explaining that one of the suspects demanded $300 from the victim's mother and that the beating started in a van and continued at a house.

The suspects are accused of forcing the victim to drink toilet water and kiss the floor. They allegedly stuffed a sock into his mouth, taped his mouth shut and bound his hands with a belt.

Authorities say they also threatened him with a knife and taunted him with profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

The 18-year-old victim, who is from a Chicago suburb, suffers from schizophrenia and attention-deficit disorder, authorities said.

The suspects are all are charged with two hate crimes — one because the young man was disabled and one because of race. They are also accused of kidnapping and battery, among other offenses.

The four were identified as Brittany Covington and Tesfaye Cooper, both of Chicago, and Jordan Hill, of suburban Carpentersville. All are 18. A fourth suspect was identified as Covington's 24-year-old sister, Tanishia Covington, also of Chicago.

Two of the suspects were arrested as juveniles on armed robbery and other serious charges.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.