After intelligence brief, Trump says hack had no effect on election

WASHINGTON — After a briefing from the nation's top intelligence officials, President-elect Donald Trump said Friday that he is confident Russians did not affect the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, but he didn't say whether he now accepts the intelligence assessment that Moscow did meddle in the race.

Trump acknowledged in a statement that "Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people" are consistently trying to hack U.S. networks, including the Democratic National Committee's. But his statement did not include any mention of Russia's interference in the election aimed at helping him — a conclusion that U.S. intelligence agencies have made with high confidence and presented to him Friday afternoon.

Trump said "there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines." However, allegations of Russian interference concern email hacking, not any accusations of tampering with voting machines.

Trump in his statement said that as president he would appoint a team to develop a plan to "aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks."

Before even seeing the classified intelligence report Friday, Trump dismissed the assessment and told The New York Times the focus on Russia's involvement is a "political witch hunt" by adversaries who are embarrassed they lost the election. "They got beaten very badly in the election," Trump said. "They are very embarrassed about it. To some extent, it's a witch hunt. They just focus on this."

The officials — Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey — were prepared to point to multiple motives for Moscow's alleged meddling. They briefed senior lawmakers Friday morning. President Barack Obama received a briefing Thursday.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the intelligence report presented by the officials was "quite a stunning disclosure."

A declassified version was expected to be released later Friday, according to one U.S. official, who wasn't authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

