Arkansas TE Grayson Gunter undergoes shoulder surgery

— Arkansas tight end Grayson Gunter underwent surgery on Friday in Fayetteville to repair a lingering injury in his left shoulder that had originally occurred while he was in high school in Madison, Miss.

Bubba Gunter, the player's father, said Grayson Gunter had surgery to mend an anterior and posterior tear in the labrum in his left shoulder.

"They went in and tied them back together," Bubba Gunter said. "It was one of those injuries that was never going to be well until they did the surgery."

Bubba Gunter said his son's shoulder slid out of place at some point during the season and had to be popped back in its socket. The Gunters were in Fayetteville for the surgery and underwent a long drive through the snow home to Mississippi for Grayson Gunter to rest until classes resume on Jan. 17.

A true freshman in 2016, Gunter moved up the depth chart and participated in 12 games. He had one catch, a 29-yard reception that led to a touchdown in Arkansas' 58-42 victory at Mississippi State.