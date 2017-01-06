Home / Latest News /
Authorities: Teacher, husband operated meth lab
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:57 p.m.
HAHNVILLE, La. — A Louisiana middle school teacher is in custody after investigators say they uncovered evidence that she and her husband were running a meth lab at the home they shared with their 7-year-old child.
Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Pat Yoes said 37-year-old teacher Kristy Allen and her husband, 42-year-old Ryan Allen, face charges including creating and operating a clandestine laboratory and possession of methamphetamine.
The New Orleans Advocate reported that the Allens were arrested Wednesday and jailed on $500,000 bond each.
St. Charles Parish Public Schools spokeswoman Stevie Crovetto said Kristy Allen was in her second year at a middle school where she taught reading and writing until she was fired after her arrest.
