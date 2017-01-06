Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 06, 2017, 4:03 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Authorities: Teacher, husband operated meth lab

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:57 p.m.

HAHNVILLE, La. — A Louisiana middle school teacher is in custody after investigators say they uncovered evidence that she and her husband were running a meth lab at the home they shared with their 7-year-old child.

Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Pat Yoes said 37-year-old teacher Kristy Allen and her husband, 42-year-old Ryan Allen, face charges including creating and operating a clandestine laboratory and possession of methamphetamine.

The New Orleans Advocate reported that the Allens were arrested Wednesday and jailed on $500,000 bond each.

St. Charles Parish Public Schools spokeswoman Stevie Crovetto said Kristy Allen was in her second year at a middle school where she taught reading and writing until she was fired after her arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Authorities: Teacher, husband operated meth lab

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online