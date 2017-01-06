Central's Johnson ready to extend tear

Cameron Johnson's start to his final season of high school basketball has been nothing short of brilliant.

Johnson is averaging 22.7 points a game and has helped Little Rock Central to a 7-3 start. But the 6-4 senior guard more than welcomed the Tigers' recent 15-day interruption of game action.

"My body was a little sore, and my side was a little bruised," Johnson said. "The break was much needed."

Break time is over for Johnson and the Tigers. North Little Rock (10-4) comes to Tiger Fieldhouse tonight for the start of 7A-Central Conference play.

Central Coach Oliver Fitzpatrick sees no downside to the Tigers' lengthy absence.

"We've had plenty of practice time," Fitzpatrick said. "We gave them four days off during that time. They had a few days before Christmas and the 26th off, but we've been at it ever since. I know North Little Rock has been playing, but I think we're up to the task."

Limiting Johnson has been a tough assignment for all of Central's opponents this season. He has scored at least 15 points in every game, topped the 20-point mark five times and scored a season-high 39 points against Little Rock McClellan on Dec. 8. In his last game before the holiday break, Johnson scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half in a 70-69 loss to Mills.

"Cam wants to be a dominant player," Fitzpatrick said. "He wants to be the player on the court to be the go-to guy for Central. It's very competitive out here to be one of the top players in the city. He wants to be acknowledged and be one of those top players."

Johnson said he's proud to be known as a player who knows how to finish a possession.

"My finishing game is stronger than my shooting," Johnson said. "I get most of my points by getting to the basket and getting fouled. I have to knock down my free throws and be aggressive around the rim."

Fitzpatrick describes Johnson as a "slasher" who finds ways of getting to the basket.

"He's more of a scorer than he is a shooter, although he can make the three-ball on a consistent basis," Fitzpatrick said. "He can score in traffic over the top or through contact. He's an excellent free-throw shooter, and he's an excellent defensive rebounder for a guard. He can go get it. What sets him apart is that he's just driven."

Johnson has some offers to play college basketball but is hoping to receive more by the end of the season. Wherever he winds up, Johnson said he wants to major in sports management.

"I really love this game," Johnson said. "So every time I get a chance to step in the gym, I'm happy to be back on the court. I want to produce, and I want to build a better team chemistry to make it stronger."

