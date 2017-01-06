Charge upgraded in infant's death

BENTON -- Authorities have upgraded charges against a Hensley man to capital murder in the November death of his 2-month-old son.

The Saline County prosecuting attorney's office filed the murder charge Wednesday against Jason Todd Lewellen. Lewellen, 42, has been jailed without bail on less-severe charges since shortly after he and the baby's mother took the injured baby to the emergency room at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock on Nov. 11.

The infant died Nov. 16, a day after he was taken off life support, chief deputy prosecutor Rebecca Bush said Thursday. Bush declined to release the baby's name, which is redacted in an affidavit filed with the charge in Saline County Circuit Court.

Lewellen reportedly left the hospital after leaving the mother, Lesley Bridges, and the baby there, according to the affidavit. Bridges told a physician that the baby fell from a recliner in the couple's living room, the affidavit said. Bridges reportedly said she had awoken Lewellen to help with changing the baby's diaper and giving him a bottle.

She told the physician that she had placed the baby on the living-room recliner and had gone to another room for diapers when she heard a "thump," according to the affidavit. She reportedly said she ran back to the living room and found the crying baby facedown on the floor next to the recliner. She said she changed his diaper, fed him and took him to bed with her where they fell asleep.

The affidavit also quoted the mother as telling the doctor that the baby seemed "OK" at first but that, as the day progressed, the infant was not behaving normally, was lethargic and made odd movements with his arms.

The physician told authorities the infant's injuries were not consistent with the mother's account of what happened. The baby suffered brain injuries, an eye hemorrhage, an abrasion on his neck and bruising on his lower legs, the doctor said.

Lewellen is to appear in district court Tuesday.

Capital murder is punishable in Arkansas by death or life in prison without parole.

State Desk on 01/06/2017