Home / Latest News /
Editor: Man trying to hide arrest buys hundreds of newspapers
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:59 a.m.
PALMYRA, N.Y. — The owner of a weekly upstate New York newspaper says a man bought hundreds of copies in an unsuccessful effort to keep people from reading about his drunken-driving arrest.
State police arrested Joseph Talbot on Dec. 29 in Wayne County and charged him with driving while intoxicated.
Police also charged him with refusing to be fingerprinted or photographed. They say he told troopers he didn't want his mugshot in the newspaper.
The 12,000-circulation Times of Wayne County says it obtained a mugshot from the county jail. It said it printed the mugshot and a story on New Year's Eve and published them online.
Newspaper owner and editor Ron Holdraker said Talbot bought nearly 1,000 newsstand copies at $1.25 each.
A telephone message left at a number listed for Talbot hasn't been returned.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Editor: Man trying to hide arrest buys hundreds of newspapers
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.