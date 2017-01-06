Going to bus, Arkansas boy struck on U.S. 69

A child was flown to a Little Rock hospital after being struck by a vehicle while walking to his school bus Thursday morning, authorities said.

The 7-year-old boy was crossing U.S. 69, just south of Mount Pleasant, around 7 a.m. to get on a school bus when he was struck by the vehicle, said Earnie Blackley, a chief deputy with the Izard County sheriff's office.

The boy was airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital shortly after he was hit, Blackley said.

Blackley said he did not know the type of vehicle that struck the child. He could not specify the boy's injuries but said, "I can tell you he's doing good."

"As far as I know, he's good and in stable condition. ... That's the word we're getting," Blackley said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 01/06/2017