High school basketball notes
By Tim Cooper
This article was published today at 1:55 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN
Lady Warriors on rebound
Little Rock Christian outrebounded Maumelle 49-37 in a 25-point victory on Tuesday night. Junior Adrianne Chambers and sophomore Reagan Bradley combined for 27 of the Lady Warriors' rebounds.
"They're both averaging a double-double," said Little Rock Christian Coach Ronald Rogers after the 65-40 victory. "But we've really been paying attention to rebounding because that's one thing that's hurt us in the past. We've really focused on blocking out and rebounding. This was a great effort for us."
Bradley, a 5-8 guard, finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Chambers, a 5-11 forward, scored 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.
Little Rock Christian (10-4, 1-0) will play at Little Rock Parkview (10-2, 1-0) in a 6A/5A-4 Conference game. The Lady Warriors have won four of their past five games; Parkview is on a nine-game winning streak.
MILLS
Tangle on the Trail
Mills will play the Velma Jackson (Camden, Miss.) Falcons on Saturday in the Tangle on the Trail at Pontotoc, Miss.
The game will feature two future SEC players -- Mills forward Darious Hall (Arkansas) and Velma Jackson point guard Nik Weatherspoon (Mississippi State).
Velma Jackson (9-4) is currently ranked as the No. 1 Class 3A team in Mississippi and Weatherspoon, at 6-2, is averaging 25.0 points a game. Mills (13-1) is riding an eight-game winning streak and is coming off a 65-23 victory over Sheridan.
Forrest City (2-9) is the other team from Arkansas to participate in the one-day, eight-game event. The Mustangs will play Tupelo (10-2).
FARMINGTON
School record falls
Farmington senior guard Matt Wilson set the school's single-game scoring record with 49 in Tuesday's 70-48 victory over Siloam Springs.
Wilson scored 14 points in the first quarter for the Cardinals (10-3), had 25 by halftime and added 15 more in the third quarter. He scored the last of his 49 points with 4:52 remaining to play.
The previous school record was held by Jessica Carter-McCollough, who scored 47 for the Lady Cardinals in 2000.
LAST-SECOND SHOTS
• Jonesboro is ranked No. 17 in both the MaxPreps Xcellent25 and MaxPreps Computer rankings. Mills is ranked No. 13 in the Computer rankings but is not ranked in the Xcellent 25 poll. ... After winning the Sandra Meadows Invitational Tournament in Duncanville, Texas, during the holiday break, Fayetteville (13-2) is 14th in the MaxPreps Computer rankings. North Little Rock (13-1) is ranked No. 24 in the Computer rankings and No. 25 in the Xcellent25 rankings.
-- Tim Cooper
TODAY’S GAMES
7A-CENTRAL
Catholic at Cabot
Conway at Fort Smith Southside
Fort Smith Northside at Bryant
Mount St. Mary at Cabot
North Little Rock at Little Rock Central
7A-WEST
Bentonville at Fayetteville
Rogers Heritage at Springdale
Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers
Van Buren at Bentonville West
6A/5A-1
Greenwood at Clarksville
Harrison at Siloam Springs
Russellville at Alma
6A/5A-2
Batesville at Morrilton
Searcy at Beebe
Vilonia at Mountain Home
6A/5A-3
Blytheville at Wynne
Greene Co. Tech at West Memphis
Marion at Jonesboro
Paragould at Nettleton
Valley View at Forrest City
6A/5A-4
Jacksonville at Maumelle
Little Rock Christian at Little Rock Parkview
Little Rock Hall at Pulaski Academy
Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Fair
6A/5A-5
Pine Bluff at Sheridan
Watson Chapel at Little Rock McClellan
White Hall at Benton
6A/5A-6
Camden Fairview at Hot Springs El Dorado at Lake Hamilton Magnolia at Texarkana
Sports on 01/06/2017
Print Headline: High school basketball notes
