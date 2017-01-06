Hogs make the cut for Oklahoma defensive back

Highly recruited defensive back Kamren Curl announced his top six schools on Jan. 1 and Arkansas was included.

Nebraska, TCU, Texas, Oklahoma and Ole Miss also made the cut.

"It's mostly the teams that I'll be able to play early at the position they want me and the teams I like," Curl said.

Curl, 6-2, 180 pounds, of Muskogee, Okla., has 25 scholarship offers from schools including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, TCU, Houston, Illinois, Texas Tech, Kansas and Cincinnati.

As a junior, Curl had 89 tackles and 3 interceptions to go with 56 receptions for 700 yards and 8 touchdowns. He had 22 receptions for 290 yards and a touchdown this season and played safety where he recorded 56 tackles, 2 interceptions and 2 pass breakups. He said he prefers playing cornerback where his finalists are recruiting him.

"I like being in the receivers' face part of the play and locking down on the outside," Curl said.

He said there are several reasons for having the Razorbacks a favorite.

"First of all they're in the SEC," said Curl, who visited Fayetteville for the Hogs' 31-10 victory over Florida on Nov. 5. "They have good coaches and I can come in and make an impact early. I liked the overall atmosphere, the fans, the stadium."

Curl's father, Greg, is the defensive coordinator for Muskogee's ninth-grade team and a defensive assistant for the varsity. The family moved to Oklahoma about seven years ago from San Diego.

"It's a very different atmosphere than California," Curl said. "Especially San Diego, coming from San Diego to Muskogee. The cities are totally different sizes. The traffic is better, but it's a lot more country out here."

He has officially visited Nebraska and TCU. He has mentioned visiting Arkansas on Jan. 20-22 along with plans to visit Texas and Ole Miss.

"They're getting shuffled around," Curl, who has recorded an electronic 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash. "I might change the date of the Arkansas visit. I don't know where I'm going to change it to. I still might go to the Texas one and Ole Miss."

Curl plans to announce his decision on national signing day Feb. 1.

Brown on national TV

Arkansas fans can watch future Hog and Ashdown safety Montaric Brown play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio on NBC at noon Saturday.

Brown, 6-1, 180, 4.5, recorded 110 tackles, 7 interceptions -- returning one 71 yards for a score -- 8 pass breakups, with 52 receptions for 813 yards and 7 touchdowns his senior season. He'll wear No. 23 for the East squad.

ESPN rates Brown the No. 12 safety and No. 191 overall prospect in the nation.

"He's a prospect with good frame and physical upside as he fills out and becomes more explosive," ESPN national recruiting coordinator Craig Haubert said. "He demonstrates very good quickness and can be physical in play. Brown possesses ideal athletic ability, but what also makes him such a promising prospect is that he displays excellent instincts and feel for the position."

"He's a talented, football-smart player. If he can make the needed strides physically, he could be a quick contributor in the Razorbacks secondary and I would definitely expect him to immediately be a strong special teams contributor."

He pledged to the Hogs in late July over scholarship offers from schools including Alabama, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Auburn and LSU. He plans to officially visit Oklahoma State on Jan. 13-15, Arkansas on Jan. 20-22 and Oklahoma on Jan. 27-29.

Brown had 112 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 8 pass deflections, a forced fumble and 5 interceptions with 3 returned for touchdowns as a junior.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 01/06/2017