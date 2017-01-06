Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 06, 2017, 10:09 a.m.

Hogs win Twitter award for best football uniform

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:27 a.m.

PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS

University of Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III tries to get past Florida defender David Reese in the 4th quarter Saturday, November 5, 2016 during the Razorbacks 31-10 win at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas-Florida

Arkansas' specialty jerseys worn during a win over Florida have garnered the Razorbacks a Twitter award.

The Twitter handle @UniAuthority ranked Arkansas No. 1 in the "Best Blackout/Anthracite Uniform" category for 2016.

Arkansas' uniform for the 31-10 win over the Gators included chrome helmets and anthracite-colored jerseys and pants. It was the first time the Razorbacks had ever worn the chrome helmet and first time since 2013 that the team wore anthracite uniforms.

Other teams ranked in the category included Temple, BYU, Texas-San Antonio, North Carolina, Maryland, Oregon, Washington, Arizona State and Boise State.

Arkansas Online