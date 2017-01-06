Hogs win Twitter award for best football uniform

Arkansas' specialty jerseys worn during a win over Florida have garnered the Razorbacks a Twitter award.

The Twitter handle @UniAuthority ranked Arkansas No. 1 in the "Best Blackout/Anthracite Uniform" category for 2016.

Arkansas' uniform for the 31-10 win over the Gators included chrome helmets and anthracite-colored jerseys and pants. It was the first time the Razorbacks had ever worn the chrome helmet and first time since 2013 that the team wore anthracite uniforms.

Other teams ranked in the category included Temple, BYU, Texas-San Antonio, North Carolina, Maryland, Oregon, Washington, Arizona State and Boise State.