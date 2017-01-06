Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 06, 2017, 2:56 a.m.

N.M. nuclear-waste dump reopens

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:24 a.m.

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Employees at the federal government’s only underground nuclear-waste repository resumed disposal work this week after a nearly three-year hiatus prompted by a radiation release that contaminated a significant portion of the facility.

Two pallets of low-level radioactive waste were placed in one of the underground disposal rooms at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southern New Mexico on Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Department confirmed.

The shutdown put shipments from around the country on indefinite hold as the United States government poured hundreds of millions of dollars into recovery efforts and policy overhauls.

