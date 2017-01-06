Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 06, 2017, 11:53 a.m.

Obama says he would support repealing health care law if GOP puts forward better plan

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:23 a.m.

In this photo taken Dec. 16, 2016, President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama says he would support repealing his health care law if Republicans could put forward a better plan. But he stresses, "I want to see it first."

Obama spoke Friday during a live-streamed interview with the Vox news website. He argued that repealing the Affordable Care Act and replacing it later would be "a huge disservice to the American people."

Obama has aggressively worked to defend the law in his final days in office.

President-elect Donald Trump's team has said that repealing Obama's signature legislative achievement is their top priority. Congressional leaders hope to deliver a bill voiding much of the law to Trump by late February. But they do not yet have a replacement ready.

