Offense for ASU tanks after the half

Arkansas State's improved offense showed up again Thursday night, but only for the first 10 minutes. Poor second and third quarters kept it from keeping pace with Appalachian State in a 76-50 loss in Boone, N.C.

The Red Wolves missed their first four shots after halftime and committed five turnovers in the first four minutes after halftime as the Mountaineers took control. After Appalachian State took a 40-33 lead at halftime, it led 48-34 midway through the third quarter and 59-39 heading into the fourth.

The Red Wolves (3-12, 1-2 Sun Belt), who had scored 71 and 72 in their first two Sun Belt games, were held to their lowest total since a season-opening loss to Oklahoma State and held to 30.4 percent (17 of 56) shooting. They had 26 turnovers, leading to 29 points for the Mountaineers.

Freshman Starr Taylor had a season-high 17 points in 31 minutes, which tied a season-high. Jada Ford, a freshman who entered as ASU's leading scorer, suffered through 1-of-8 shooting and finished with five points. Lauren Bradshaw and Dominique Oliver each had eight points for the Red Wolves.

ASU led 31-29 after a layup from Bradshaw, but Appalachian State (7-7, 2-1) took control with an 11-2 run to close the half. The Red Wolves went nine consecutive possessions without points after Bradshaw's layup, a run halted by Taylor's jumper that made it 40-33 at halftime.

The Red Wolves' dry spell continued in the third quarter, when they went scoreless on their first four possessions to fall behind 44-33 and didn't make a shot from the floor until Taylor's jumper with 34 seconds left. By that time, Appalachian State was leading 59-39. ASU was 1 of 10 in the third quarter.

Bria Carter had 20 points and was one of five for Appalachian State to have 10 or more points. The Mountaineers shot 45.7 percent from the floor. Joi Jones had 13 points, Q. Murray had 12, and Brooklyn Allen and Bayley Plummer each had 10.

Sports on 01/06/2017