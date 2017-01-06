Former Arkansas Sen. Stanley Russ dies at 86

Officials are mourning the loss of a former Arkansas legislator, Sen. Stanley Russ.

Republican Rep. French Hill said in a statement that he and his wife, Martha, were saddened to learn about the lawmaker’s passing. For two decades, Russ was a “friend and sound advisor,” Hill said.

“Our state and the Faulkner County community will miss Stanley's smile, enthusiasm and ability to get things done to enrich the lives of Arkansans,” he noted.

Russ, who was born in Conway, was 86 when he died and was a distinguished alumnus of the University of Central Arkansas, according to the university’s website.

He was a Korean War veteran, a businessman and served in the state Senate for 24 years spanning from 1975 to 1999, the website said.

