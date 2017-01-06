Police: North Little Rock man shot in leg during argument at laundromat

A North Little Rock man was shot in the leg Thursday night during an argument at a laundromat, authorities said.

Officer Justin W. Cross was working when he heard six to seven gunshots go off near the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue around 11:45 p.m., he wrote in a report.

Cross said he went to the scene but could not find anyone. Then he got word there was a shooting victim at an Exxon gas station at 2623 Main St., the report said.

Police arrived at the gas station and found Garrick Deshon Frye, 27, of North Little Rock suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh, the report said.

Frye was not conscious enough to tell the officers what happened, but a passenger in his vehicle at the Exxon originally told police it was a random drive-by shooting, the report said.

Then, when questioned further, the passenger told police Frye and another man were arguing outside the Fun Wash at 116 E. 15th St., and the man started shooting, so Frye fired back.

After several shots were fired, Frye was hit in the leg, and he got back in the car, a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, and they drove to the gas station, the passenger said.

Frye was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment. Police were unable to locate his gun, though they did recover shell casings and his red shoes at the intersection of North Poplar Street and Curtis Sykes Drive, Cross wrote.

No suspects were identified on the report.