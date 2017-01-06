Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 06, 2017, 3:58 p.m.

Police: Woman drives into river to avoid officers, continues drinking beer as car floats

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:56 p.m.

YORK, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania woman drove into a river to avoid arrest, then ignored officers and continued drinking beer as she floated in the vehicle.

The York Daily Record reported that police approached the woman near a boat launch Monday to arrest her for fleeing from them earlier. She was wanted for running a stop sign.

They say she hit the gas and barreled into the Susquehanna River.

They say officers tried to communicate with her, but she just ignored them and drank her beer.

A fire department boat brought the woman back to shore.

The woman was taken to York Hospital, and police continue to investigate. Her name hasn't been released.

