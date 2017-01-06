BOXING

Hall of Famer Ingram dies at 86

Accomplished boxer James "Sonny" Ingram, who was voted Mid-South Golden Gloves MVP three times from 1949-52, died Tuesday. He was 86.

Ingram, who lived in North Little Rock, earned the Arkansas AAU Middleweight championship in 1955. He also was named MVP of nationals in 1954. He won two trophies in two different weight divisions in the tournament of champions.

Ingram, a veteran of the Marines who won several divisional titles in the military, was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.

BASKETBALL

Harding women alone atop GAC

Harding (8-2, 5-0 Great American Conference) held East Central (Okla.) without a field goal for an eight-minute stretch of the fourth quarter Thursday and pulled away with a 74-67 victory at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

A'ndi Haney led Harding with a season-high 23 points, going 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Sydnie Layrock added 16 points, Falan Miller had 12, and Sydnie Jones chipped in 10.

Devon Branch scored 21 points to lead East Central (2-7, 1-4 GAC), which was playing for the first time in 33 days. The Tigers lost for the sixth time in their past seven games and lost their fifth consecutive road game.

Arkansas Tech wins at home

Arkansas Tech (8-1, 4-1 GAC) outscored Southeastern Oklahoma State 19-6 in the second quarter Thursday to claim a 69-51 victory at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Calli White scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor for the Golden Suns. Cheyenne North added 14 points, while Anissa Pounds and Kelsey McClure added 10 each. Arkansas Tech shot 37.5 percent from the floor while holding Southeastern to 27 percent. The Golden Suns also held a 49-45 rebounding edge, a 20-8 edge in points in the lane and a 12-7 edge in points off turnovers.

Olivia Potter led Southeastern Oklahoma (5-4, 3-2 GAC) with nine points.

HSU women suffer first GAC loss

Henderson State had four players score 10 or more points Thursday, but Southwestern Oklahoma State outscored the Lady Reddies 26-13 in the third quarter to take an 85-80 victory in Arkadelphia.

Henderson State led 31-17 at the end of the first quarter, but Southwestern cut the lead to 48-40 at halftime. The visitors used an 18-2 run over the first four minutes of the second half to take a 58-50 lead, but the Reddies countered with an 8-1 run to tie the game at 59-59. The Lady Bulldogs used a 7-2 run to take a 66-61 lead, which grew to 12 points with under six minutes remaining.

Pink Jones and Torrie Thompson scored 15 points each to lead Henderson State (4-7, 4-1 GAC), while Haleigh Henson had 14 and Blu Jones chipped in 10. Tyra Aska scored a game-high 23 points for Southwestern (8-3, 4-1 GAC), Hailey Tucker had 18, and Hayden Priddy and Whitney Dunn added 11 each.

OBU beats NW Oklahoma State

Alivia Huell scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, including 8 defensive, to lead Ouachita Baptist to a 101-92 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday at Bill Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

Both teams shot well from the floor, as OBU shot 49.3 percent and Northwestern shot 44.7 percent. The Lady Tigers scored 40 points in the lane, 19 points off turnovers and got 36 points off the bench.

Madison Brittain added 18 points for Ouachita Baptist (6-5, 3-2 GAC), while Bria Caldwell scored 13 and Katie Kapler had 10. Kalea King scored a game-high 21 points in the loss for Northwestern Oklahoma State (3-8, 2-3 GAC), while Kori Barrios added 16 and Destinee Robinson chipped in 10.

UAM takes home loss

Nelsha Peterson scored a game-high 27 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the floor, but it wasn't enough as Arkansas-Monticello lost to Southern Nazarene 82-65 on Thursday at Steelman Field House in Monticello.

The Cotton Blossoms were outrebounded 47-29 and were outscored 46-26 in the lane. Abby Boyd scored 17 points to lead Southern Nazarene (4-5, 1-4), while Rachel Doerneman and Irene Perez added 16 each and Adrienne Berry had 12.

Brittnee Broadway and Treasure Evans added 11 points each for Arkansas-Monticello (4-5, 1-4).

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Arkansas falls at Georgia

The Arkansas swimming and diving team remained winless in SEC competition Thursday, falling 180.5-113.5 to Georgia at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Ga.

Junior Jessie Garrison recorded the fourth fastest time (2:01.55) by an Arkansas swimmer in the 200-meter butterfly this season, finishing second in the event. Mary Margaret Soderberg finished third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.66. Madison Stratham finished in the top three in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke, finishing the 100 in 1:03.72 and the 200 in 2:16.68. Five other Arkansas swimmers recorded top-three individual finishes.

The Razorbacks' relay teams fared well, earning a victory and a second-place finish in the 400-freestyle relay as well as a second-place finish in the 200-medley relay.

With both teams' divers in Knoxville, Tenn., for the Tennessee Diving Invite, the scores from the invite counted toward the dual meet score. The Razorbacks swept the top three positions in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, with Nicole Gillis winning both events, followed by Molly Harvie and Marissa Green.

