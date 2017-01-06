Home /
Style: Mount a staghorn fern
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.
The latest indoor plant trend should have deer everywhere prancing with joy: Tropical staghorn ferns have antler-like fronds that — when affixed to a vertical surface — mimic a taxidermied buck.
The plant is an epiphyte, meaning it grows symbiotically on a host tree. Staghorn ferns (and other epiphytes like them, including orchids and bromeliads) don’t need soil to survive, but rather gather nutrients from the air and rainwater, which carry healthy organic matter from the plant’s surroundings to its roots. See Saturday Style for step-by-step instructions for mounting your own.
Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Mount a staghorn fern
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.