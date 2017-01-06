Style: Mount a staghorn fern

The latest indoor plant trend should have deer everywhere prancing with joy: Tropical staghorn ferns have antler-like fronds that — when affixed to a vertical surface — mimic a taxidermied buck.

The plant is an epiphyte, meaning it grows symbiotically on a host tree. Staghorn ferns (and other epiphytes like them, including orchids and bromeliads) don’t need soil to survive, but rather gather nutrients from the air and rainwater, which carry healthy organic matter from the plant’s surroundings to its roots. See Saturday Style for step-by-step instructions for mounting your own.

