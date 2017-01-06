UA women push unbeaten Mississippi St.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Morgan William scored a team-high 15 points and Chinwe Okorie added 14 points and 15 rebounds as No. 4 Mississippi State remained perfect with a 59-51 victory over Arkansas on Thursday in Walton Arena.

Okorie, a 6-5 forward, finished just three rebounds shy of a double-double in the first quarter as Mississippi State took an 18-11 edge into the second. The Razorbacks (11-4, 0-2 SEC), despite scoring the final four points of the quarter, shot just 3 of 13 and were outrebounded 15-7 in the opening 10 minutes.

A 5-0 Razorbacks run in the second quarter cut Mississippi State's lead to 22-18. Arkansas pulled within 24-20, but Mississippi State (16-0, 2-0) owned the final minutes of the half. An 11-2 run sent the Bulldogs into halftime with a 35-22 lead. Arkansas shot 7 of 26 (27 percent) from the floor in the opening half.

Arkansas senior Jessica Jackson scored 10 points as part of a 12-2 Razorbacks run in the third quarter, cutting Mississippi State's lead to 38-34. Arkansas would get as close as two points late in the fourth, and it twice had possession with a chance to tie or take the lead but didn't take advantage.

Arkansas' Malica Monk scored a game-high 17 points on 4 of 12 from the floor and 8 of 9 at the free-throw line. Jackson followed with 12 points, all in the second half. V

Victoria Vivians added 13 points for the Bulldogs in the victory.

Next up for Arkansas is a Sunday afternoon matchup against LSU in Walton Arena. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Sports on 01/06/2017