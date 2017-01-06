UALR steps it up again offensively

Following up its best offensive performance of the season, UALR was just as good Thursday night.

Kaitlyn Pratt tied a career high with 24 points, Monique Townson set a new career-high with 16 and the Trojans beat Sun Belt-newcomer Coastal Carolina, 74-66, in Conway, S.C.

The Trojans (9-6, 3-0), who had a season-high 78 points in Saturday's victory over Louisiana-Monroe, shot 46.6 percent from the floor, including 56.5 percent in the second half while outscoring the Chanticleers 41-31 to pull away from a 35-33 halftime deficit.

Pratt, who made 9 of 17 shots from the floor, had 16 points in the second half to help the Trojans pull away. The biggest stretch came to start the third quarter, when Pratt scored UALR's first eight points on two free throws, a jumper and two layups to put the Trojans up 41-38. Pratt scored six more points in the quarter and Carolee Dillard's basket at the buzzer gave the Trojans a 55-49 lead.

Coastal Carolina (5-8, 0-3) cut UALR's lead to 57-56 on two free throws by DJ Williams with 6:01 left, but Sharde Collins answered with a three pointer to make it 60-56 as UALR began to pull away.

The 3-0 Sun Belt start is UALR's third in the past five seasons. A victory on Saturday at Appalachian State would be its fourth 4-0 start in Coach Joe Foley's 14th seasons.

The Trojans have a rejuvenated offense to thank for the positive Sun Belt start. The Trojans averaged 50.3 points and shot 35.6 percent through 12 nonconference games, but are averaging 72.0 points and shooting 45.8 percent through three Sun Belt contests.

Townson, who entered averaging 6.4 points, had 10 points in the first half on her way to a career-high. Collins added 13 points and Kyra Collier had 9 points and 11 rebounds, her third game in a row with 9 or more rebounds.

Williams had 21 points for Coastal Carolina, while Ced Gibson added 16 points and Alexis Robinson added 15. The Chanticleers shot 44.6 percent, but the Trojans held them to 34.4 percent in the second half.

Sports on 01/06/2017