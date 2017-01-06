Home / Latest News /
Wal-Mart names John Furner as Sam's Club next CEO
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.
NEW YORK — Wal-Mart says it named John Furner as CEO of its Sam's Club stores to replace Rosalind Brewer, who is retiring next month.
Furner, who is 42, will head the membership-only warehouse chain next month. Furner has been Sam's Club's chief merchandising officer since October 2015. Wal-Mart said he first joined the company as an hourly store associate in 1993.
Brewer will leave her position February 1. The 54-year-old has been CEO of Sam's Club for five years and has had a variety of executive roles since joining the company about 11 years ago.
Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc., based in Bentonville, slipped 86 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $68.37 in morning trading Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Wal-Mart names John Furner as Sam's Club next CEO
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.