WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pulaski County among schools closed Friday

Friday, January 06, 2017, 5:31 a.m.

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 5:22 a.m.

Snow has begun to fall, and accumulate, turning some roads slick across a broad swath of the state. Several schools districts, including in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County, have announced they will be closed.

You will be redirected momentarily to the updates page or you can click here to there immediately.

Arkansas Online