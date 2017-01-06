Home /
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pulaski County among schools closed Friday
This article was published today at 5:22 a.m.
Snow has begun to fall, and accumulate, turning some roads slick across a broad swath of the state. Several schools districts, including in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County, have announced they will be closed.
