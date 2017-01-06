5 flights canceled at Little Rock airport because of wintry weather across U.S.

Five flights were canceled and several others were delayed at Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field on Friday because of wintry weather across the country.

Airport spokesman Shane Carter said all morning departures at the airport were on schedule and that the canceled and delayed flights were not because of weather conditions at the Little Rock airport.

“The airlines typically make those decisions,” he said. “Those are not because of conditions at our airport.”

Canceled flights were: Delta Air Lines flight 1537 from Atlanta that was set to arrive at 5 p.m.; American Airlines flight 5200 from Charlotte that was scheduled to arrive at 11:17 p.m.; Delta flight 1863 to Atlanta that was set to leave at 12:20 p.m.; American flight 5503 to Charlotte that was scheduled to leave at 6:25 p.m.; and Delta 1481 that was set to leave at 6:15 a.m.

According to the Associated Press, Delta Airlines canceled 350 flights nationwide Friday ahead of a winter storm bearing down on Atlanta, home of Delta's global headquarters and the world's busiest airport.

Delta said it had canceled the flights "pre-emptively" ahead of the storm.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spokesman Reese McCranie said the airport will never close, and will remain open through the wintry weather.

