Woods talks Trump, year ahead in blog

Golfer Tiger Woods is writing a book about his record-setting victory at the 1997 Masters, but the 14-time major champion isn't limiting his writing to print.

On Thursday, Woods' latest blog entry (titled "My Goal Remains To Win") went live on his website, and it's long -- as in 1,552 words long.

Woods, who turned 41 on Dec. 30, discussed everything from a busy schedule that includes playing four events in five weeks starting with the Farmers Insurance Open to an update on his equipment. He opened up about his Ryder Cup experience and his comeback at the Hero World Challenge.

"My good stuff was really good, which is a great sign," Woods wrote.

Not all of his post was golf-related. Woods took the time to congratulate Stanford on its Sun Bowl victory over North Carolina and said he was "heartbroken" over quarterback Derek Carr's season-ending injury as the Oakland Raiders head into the NFL playoffs.

Woods also talked about his recent round of golf with President-elect Donald Trump.

"We didn't have a match and played for fun," Woods wrote. "I was testing drivers and fairway woods, and changed some settings. I think he enjoyed seeing the difference in shots when you experiment."

Woods noted he was impressed with how far Trump hits the ball.

"What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old. He takes a pretty good lash," Woods said.

All in all, Woods said the two had a good time.

"Our discussion topics were wide-ranging; it was fun," Woods said. "We both enjoyed the bantering, bickering and needling. I also shared my vision for golf and what I'm trying to do."

Not for sale

If there were such a thing as a not-for-sale sign, Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey would be in the market for one.

The Bears have gone 31 years without a Super Bowl championship, 1 playoff appearance in the past 10 seasons and 6 consecutive missed postseason.

But McCaskey said Thursday on WSCR-AM, 670, in Chicago that neither he nor his family plan to sell the team.

"I've said it the same way every time. We have no intention of selling," McCaskey said. "My brother Pat says it very well: 'We intend to hold onto the Bears until the second coming.' My brother Mike, when he was president of the Bears, said it very well: 'We want to discourage people from even making inquiries.' We have no intention."

McCaskey took his message even further: Stop asking.

"There is no price," he said. "Like I said, we have no intention. This is like [the issue of] outside consultants. I don't know how many times you can deny it. 'Well, he denied it last week, but how does he feel about it this week?' We've had a pretty consistent message over several decades now that we have no intention of selling."

He then went on to explain why his family has such a firm stance.

"We try to pass on to the next generation the legacy of George Halas and how important that is to us. We feel we are uniquely qualified to carry on George Halas' legacy," McCaskey said.

Sports quiz

Who was the Chicago Bears' quarterback when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI?

Answer

Rex Grossman

Sports on 01/06/2017