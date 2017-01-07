3 Dermott officials face civil-rights suit

PINE BLUFF -- A former administrator of the Dermott City Nursing Home has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the southeast Arkansas town's mayor and two other people of depriving her of her civil rights.

Jodi Lang's lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Pine Bluff division of U.S. District Court's Eastern District, said she was fired Nov. 21 from the job she had held at the city-owned facility since January 2009.

None of the defendants could be reached for comment by telephone Friday.

There was no listing in Dermott directory assistance for the mayor, Clinton Hampton. Hometowns and phone numbers were unavailable for the other defendants -- Rowena Copico, identified in the complaint as the town's bookkeeper, and Lucan Hargraves, described as the city's former liaison in an article by The Times-News, which covers McGehee and Dermott.

A woman answering the phone at Dermott City Hall said neither Hampton nor Copico was there Friday afternoon.

In the lawsuit, Lang said that after Hampton became mayor in January 2015, she soon realized he "was attempting to interfere with the [nursing home's] personnel policies and intended to gain control over the Home's finances, particularly the tax-funded capital improvement account, over which he had signature authority on the bank account as Mayor of Dermott."

Lang said the account was depleted from $127,000 "to nothing through the activities of the Mayor and his co-conspirators."

She said Copico "assisted the Mayor's misapplication of said funds and concocted a story in an attempt to justify the conversion to the effect that the state had erroneously designated too much of the collected taxes as 'capital improvement' tax levies."

Lang said her "dedication to duty irritated the Mayor and he directed the Home's Board of Commissioners to terminate her employment in retaliation."

Hargraves told Lang that her refusal to rehire a cook she had fired for not showing up at work was insubordination and grounds for termination, the lawsuit said. Lang said neither Hargraves nor the mayor had any authority in the matter. She said the mayor overrode her decision and rehired the cook and ordered that she get back pay.

The lawsuit also accused the mayor of other misconduct unrelated to the nursing home. Lang said those allegations illustrate the mayor's practice of creating "an image that he was privileged above the law" and of keeping "the co-conspirators in his thrall."

State Desk on 01/07/2017