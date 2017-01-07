Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, January 07, 2017, 5:17 p.m.

Arkansas-Kentucky game moved to ESPN

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 4:45 p.m.

kentucky-coach-john-calipari-left-and-arkansas-coach-mike-anderson-shake-hands-prior-to-a-march-2-2013-game-at-bud-walton-arena-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Kentucky coach John Calipari, left, and Arkansas coach Mike Anderson shake hands prior to a March 2, 2013 game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Tonight's game between Arkansas and Kentucky will now be shown on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

It was previously scheduled to be shown by the SEC Network.

The game will replace a matchup between North Carolina and North Carolina State. That game has been postponed because of weather.

