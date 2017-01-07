Home /
Arkansas-Kentucky game moved to ESPN
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 4:45 p.m.
Tonight's game between Arkansas and Kentucky will now be shown on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.
It was previously scheduled to be shown by the SEC Network.
The game will replace a matchup between North Carolina and North Carolina State. That game has been postponed because of weather.
