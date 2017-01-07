Basketball: Defense leads Red'Dogs over Heritage in 7A-West opener

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale had taken its lumps late in games prior to the new year, but the Red'Dogs reversed roles Friday, putting away Rogers Heritage 45-33 on the opening night of 7A-West play.

"We've had some learning experiences over nonconference play. We've been close a few times and there have been some we haven't at all," Springdale coach Jeremy Price said. "We knew our season started tonight, so its always really good to get that first one and the confidence you gain from it."

Springdale trailed 31-29 entering the fourth quarter thanks to nine third-quarter points from Heritage's Seth Stanley. He then added the opening bucket of the final quarter, but that was the extent of the War Eagles' offense the remainder of the night.

Carl Fitch, Justin Bilyeu and Joe Jibke led the Red'Dogs on a 16-0 run to close the game and grab their first conference win. Springdale's defense held Heritage scoreless over the final 6-plus minutes of the game. The War Eagles missed their final 13 shots of the night.

"We kept up our energy. I don't think we had that much energy (late) in our earlier games," Fitch said. "We just played with a lot of enthusiasm. We played with a lot more energy and closed it out with defense."

Fitch, who scored a game-high 14, added two buckets and blocked three shots in the fourth quarter, helping Springdale preserve its lead. He also knocked home 6 of 7 from the line, much to Price's liking. Fitch's blocks, though, staved off any potential letdown.

"Coach always tells me not to block if I'm on the ball, but if I'm on help I can," Fitch said. "I kind of saw what (Seth Stanley) was doing, his moves, and I just timed it right."

Fitch, Jibke -- held scoreless since the first quarter -- Bilyeu and Kamond Robinson each added scores during the run. Bilyeu added 11 points and Jibke pitched in six. Stanley led Heritage with 13 points and Will Moss scored 8.

Girls: Springdale High 63, Rogers Heritage 39

Springdale sophomore Marquesha Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, 11 offensive, to lead the Lady Red'Dogs to a conference-opening win Friday. The win also evens Springdale's record to 7-7 this season.

Davis scored 16 of her 25 in the second half as Springdale, after a slow start to the second half, extended its six-point fourth-quarter lead with an 18-2 run. Springdale outscored Heritage 23-5 in the fourth quarter.

Five other Lady Red'Dogs scored four-plus points to aide Davis. Jeniya Gause chipped in nine -- including a run-capping 3-pointer in the fourth quarter -- Ashlyn Minchew finished with eight and Haley Dougan added seven.

Sydney Kinnamon led Heritage with 12 points. Kayla Richardson and Parker Combs followed with six each.

Springdale returns to action Monday on the road at Springdale Har-Ber.

Sports on 01/07/2017