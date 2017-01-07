Former Hog Portis sent to D-League

The Chicago Bulls assigned forward Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) to their NBA D-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, on Friday.

Portis, 21, was sent to the D-League along with forward Paul Zipser. He was scheduled to play Friday night for the Windy City Bulls against the Westchester Knicks in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

The Bulls drafted Portis from Arkansas with the 22nd pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, but he has played a total of four minutes in the team’s past nine games.

Portis, 6-11, 248 pounds, is averaging 3.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 23 games this season for Chicago. He averaged 7.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 62 games in his rookie season in 2015-2016, starting four games.

At Arkansas, Portis was the 2015 SEC player of the year as a sophomore, averaging 17.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, leading the Razorbacks to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008.