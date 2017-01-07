Kentucky routs Arkansas after halftime, wins by 26

— De'Aaron Fox scored a game-high 27 points and No. 6 Kentucky dominated Arkansas after halftime for a 97-71 win Saturday at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats (13-2, 3-0 SEC) outscored the Razorbacks 56-33 in the second half. Kentucky made 57 percent of its field goal attempts and 20 free throws after halftime.

Arkansas (12-3, 1-2) was whistled for 31 fouls and Kentucky made 28 of 40 free-throw attempts.

The Razorbacks led multiple times in the first half and pulled within 41-38 at halftime after a 3-pointer by Moses Kingsley.

But Arkansas never threatened after halftime as Fox continually got easy looks at the basket. Kentucky's freshman point guard had 16 points after halftime and also finished with six rebounds and six assists.

The Wildcats outscored the Razorbacks 46-32 in the paint and out-rebounded Arkansas by 15.

Jaylen Barford scored 14 first-half points for Arkansas, but was held scoreless after halftime. Barford picked up three fouls - including a double-technical along with Fox - during an 11-second stretch early in the second half.

Daryl Macon led Arkansas with 15 points. Kingsley added 14 points and seven rebounds. Dusty Hannahs scored only six points on 2 of 12 shooting, and missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

Derek Willis and Isaiah Briscoe each scored 15 points for Kentucky, while the SEC's leading scorer and Arkansas-native Malik Monk added 12 points and Bam Adebayo 11 points.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play again Tuesday at home against Mississippi State (10-4, 1-1).