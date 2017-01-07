NLR man facing murder trial arrested on drug, gun charges

A North Little Rock murder suspect is being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail after his arrest this week on marijuana and gun charges.

Jail records show Danny Ray Dednam, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday by North Little Rock police. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright on Thursday ordered Dednam held without bail on a motion by prosecutors.

Details of his arrest were not available Friday. Dednam will have to appear before the judge to request bail.

In February 2016, Wright reduced Dednam's bail from $250,000 to $125,000.

Dednam is to stand trial at the end of the month on a first-degree murder charge and four counts of committing a terroristic act for the September 2015 shooting that killed 22-year-old Keon Woodson at the Exxon convenience store on Camp Robinson Road.

The charges carry a potential life sentence. Dednam's lawyers said he was defending himself from a robbery attempt by Woodson when the man was killed.

The terroristic act charges stem from bullets Dednam fired that struck a white Chevrolet Tahoe where four of Woodson's friends -- Desmond Washington, Brian Godbolt, Demetrius Clayton and Markevious Trimble -- were sitting.

They fled the scene and called police, who arrived to find Woodson dead in the back seat of the sport utility vehicle, police said.

Woodson's killing was out of range of the store security cameras, but police said the video does show Dednam getting out of his car with a gun. Woodson was shot three times, with at least one wound in his back, police said.

Prosecution witnesses who identified Dednam as the gunman have testified they've known him for years.

Dednam was arrested the day after Woodson was killed.

Police said he sped away from the officers who tried to pull him over in the 400 block of North Palm Street in North Little Rock, sparking a high-speed pursuit that turned into a foot chase after Dednam lost control of the car in the 1800 block of Elm Street in Little Rock.

While running, he dropped a large bag containing marijuana and digital scales, police said.

He had $3,874 on him when he was captured, and police found a second bag of marijuana in his vehicle, court filings show. He is charged with marijuana trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing over the arrest, charges that carry up to 18 years in prison.

Metro on 01/07/2017