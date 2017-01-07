North Little Rock man shot in laundromat fight

A North Little Rock man was shot in the leg Thursday night during an argument at a laundromat, authorities said.

Officer Justin Cross of the North Little Rock Police Department was working when he heard six to seven gunshots near the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue around 11:45 p.m., he wrote in a report.

Cross said he went to the area but could not find anyone. Then he received word there was a shooting victim at an Exxon gas station at 2623 Main St., the report said.

Police arrived at the gas station and found Garrick Deshon Frye, 27, of North Little Rock suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh, the report said.

Frye was not conscious enough to tell officers what happened, but a passenger in his vehicle at the Exxon originally told police it was a random drive-by shooting, the report said.

When questioned further, the passenger told police Frye and another man were arguing outside the Fun Wash at 116 E. 15th St., and the other man started shooting, so Frye fired back.

After several shots were fired, Frye was hit in the leg. He got back in the car, a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, and they drove to the gas station, the passenger said.

Police name victim of shooting in LR

In a report released Thursday, Little Rock police identified a woman shot and injured outside a home Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a shooting at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of West 26th Street.

Outside a residence, Linda Thomas, 49, was found lying on a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Burglars loot shop of audio equipment

A Little Rock car audio shop was robbed of nearly $6,400 in merchandise Wednesday, police said.

Officers arrived at Audio 1 at 5923 S. University Ave. about 7:30 a.m. and spoke with an employee who said that when he arrived at work, the power had been turned off at the breaker box, according to a police report.

The garage door windows had been broken, and nearly $6,400 in car radios, amplifiers and subwoofer speakers were missing, the report said.

Security footage shows two people walking up to the store shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday before the power was shut off, police said.

Break-in leaves nail salon a mess

A North Little Rock nail salon was found ransacked Tuesday morning, with the security cameras disconnected and the cash drawer missing, police said.

Officers arrived at Posh Nails & Spa at 5913 John F. Kennedy Blvd. about 7 a.m. and saw the glass on the front door had been shattered, according to a North Little Rock police report. Several of the cabinets and salon stations were in disarray and a DVR was missing, police noted.

The cash drawer also was gone, and about $310 was missing, the report said.

Metro on 01/07/2017