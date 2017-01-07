FOOTBALL

Jones: Gregory to return

Dallas Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said he expects defensive end Randy Gregory to play for the Cowboys again despite a suspension that will last at least a year. A day after the NFL announced Gregory's third suspension this season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, Jones said Friday that he doesn't want to put a timeframe on a possible return. Gregory could be eligible for the playoffs next season if the Cowboys make it again, although a return for the 2018 season -- the last of Gregory's rookie contract -- is more likely. The suspension knocked Gregory out of this season's playoffs for the Cowboys, the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He played the last two games of the regular season after serving a 14-game ban.

Tannehill practices

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced Friday on a limited basis, an indication he might be available next week if his team advances to the second round of the playoffs. The practice was Tannehill's first since he was sidelined against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 with a sprained left knee. He has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, and 10-year veteran Matt Moore will make his first playoff start. If the Dolphins win, they'll play at New England on Jan. 14. Moore is 2-1 as Tannehill's replacement. Tannehill has never played in the postseason, and Sunday's playoff game will be Miami's first since 2008.

Broncos' coach search

Broncos General Manager John Elway began his third coaching search in six seasons with a visit to Kansas City on Friday to interview Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub. Elway will also travel to Atlanta this weekend to meet with Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, whose team, like Toub's, has a first-round bye in the playoffs. Toub, 54, also is scheduled to meet with the Chargers, and Shanahan is expected to meet with the Rams, 49ers and Jaguars about their head coaching vacancies. Elway's docket also includes a visit next week with Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. If Miami beats Pittsburgh on Sunday, that interview will be in Florida. Otherwise, the Broncos could fly him in. Of the half-dozen head coach openings, Denver's is probably the most attractive. The Broncos boast the resources, championship culture and a defense that led them to a Super Bowl parade just 11 months ago. It's also the most pressure-packed gig with a win-now edict for a first-time head coach who would work for a Hall of Famer under whose watch the Broncos have gone 73-33 with five division crowns, two Super Bowl appearances and a title in six seasons. Gary Kubiak, 55, stepped down Monday citing health concerns less than a year after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. Denver slipped to 9-7 and missed the playoffs in 2016.

TENNIS

Djokovic, Murray in final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic survived five match points on Friday to beat Fernando Verdasco and set up a final today against top-ranked Andy Murray, who had far less trouble winning his semifinal as he recorded a seventh consecutive victory against Tomas Berdych at the Qatar Open at Doha, Qatar. On another day of chilly and windy weather, Djokovic prevailed 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3 after the 42nd-ranked Verdasco, a crafty left-hander and former top-10 player, controlled the first two sets until the latter stages of the tiebreaker. Murray had no such trouble as he advanced 6-3, 6-4 against third-seeded Berdych of the Czech Republic. Murray's winning streak is now at 28 matches and the British player had 10 aces and 22 winners in a convincing performance. Murray has beaten Djokovic in two of their last three meetings -- including in the final of last year's season-ending ATP Finals -- but the Serb holds a 24-11 career record against Murray.

Konjuh, Davis advance

Eighth-seeded Ana Konjuh prevented a complete rout of seeded players at the ASB Tennis Classic in Aukland, New Zealand, when she beat 2016 runner-up Julia Goerges 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Friday to join American Lauren Davis in the final. Davis reached the final when her semifinal opponent, seventh-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, retired while trailing 4-1 in the third set. Ostapenko won the first set 6-4 and Davis took the second 6-4. The tournament has steadily shed seeded players. Top seed and world No. 2 Serena Williams was knocked out in the second round by American compatriot Madison Brengle, and second-seeded Venus Williams withdrew with an arm injury after winning her first-round match.

BASEBALL

Royals get Karns

The Kansas City Royals have acquired right-hander Nathan Karns from the Seattle Mariners for outfielder Jarrod Dyson, solidifying a pitching staff that lost workhorse Edinson Volquez to free agency. Karns, 29, was 6-2 with a 5.15 ERA in 15 starts and 22 appearances last season. He got off to a 5-1 start with a 3.43 ERA but struggled the rest of the season, and missed the final two months with a lower back strain. Earlier Friday, the Mariners obtained right-hander Yovani Gallardo from Baltimore for outfielder Seth Smith. Kansas City has been shopping the speedy Dyson much of the offseason, and he became more expendable following the trade of closer Wade Davis to the Chicago Cubs for young outfielder Jorge Soler. Davis and Dyson are eligible for free agency after the season along with outfielder Lorenzo Cain, first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas, shortstop Alcides Escobar and left-hander Danny Duffy. Dyson hit .278 while serving in a platoon role last season.

MOTOR SPORTS

Speedway repaving

Texas Motor Speedway at Fort Worth is going to completely repave its 1 1/2-mile track and reduce the high banking in the first and second turns. The project announced Friday comes after both NASCAR weekends and the IndyCar race at Texas last year were hampered by rain. TMS President Eddie Gossage said the old asphalt has become porous, almost like sponge, making it difficult to dry in a timely matter. Extensive drainage improvements will also be made on the frontstretch and backstretch of the track that opened in 1997. The track was last completely repaved in 2001. Work is scheduled to begin Monday and be completed by mid-March.

Sports on 01/07/2017