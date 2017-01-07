One who got away

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Malik Monk doesn't need to worry about being booed when Kentucky plays Arkansas in Walton Arena.

The Wildcats don't play the Razorbacks in Fayetteville again until next season, and by then Monk will be in the NBA.

Monk, a 6-3 freshman guard who starred at Bentonville High School, was rated as a first-round draft choice coming into the season. His NBA stock has soared since the season started -- fueled by a 47-point performance in Kentucky's 103-100 victory over North Carolina -- to the extent that several draft websites project him as a top-five pick.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported recently that an NBA executive said his team would pick Monk No. 1 overall if given the opportunity.

Monk, averaging 22.6 points in 29.0 minutes per game to lead the SEC and all freshmen nationally, will get his lone regular-season matchup against Arkansas (12-2, 1-1) when the No. 6 Wildcats (12-2, 2-0) play the Razorbacks tonight in Rupp Arena.

Playing Arkansas in Rupp Arena is preferable to visiting Walton Arena, Monk told reporters this week, but he sounded intrigued about the fan reaction for a game back home.

"I think here is better," Monk said. "But seeing how much they'd boo me [in Fayetteville], I think that'd be fun, too.

"But I'll never see that."

Arkansas fans booed Florida guard KeVaughn Allen, a sophomore who played at North Little Rock, this season when he scored 21 points to lead the Gators to an 81-72 victory at Walton Arena in the SEC opener.

Archie Goodwin, from Sylvan Hills, was heavily booed at Arkansas his lone season with Kentucky when the Razorbacks beat the Wildcats in Walton Arena 73-60 in 2013.

"I was at that game," Monk said. "That's Arkansas fans being loyal to Arkansas. It's not anything against us. That's just them being loyal to Arkansas."

Monk, a Lepanto native, narrowed his choices to Kentucky and Arkansas before signing with Wildcats last year.

"I've been knowing Malik since he was in the eighth grade and obviously disappointed we didn't get him here," Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said. "We recruited the heck out of him, but that was his decision.

"He's a great, great kid, and we all knew he was going to be a great player. So I wish him the best, just not in this game. But I do wish him the best in his career."

Monk was asked what he thinks it will be like for Arkansas fans to watch him play against the Razorbacks.

"I think ... heartbreaking," he said. "I mean, it's sad that I didn't go there.

"But, I mean, we're just playing basketball. I'm living my life. Doing fine right now. So we're just playing basketball and having fun."

Monk has been doing especially fine in SEC play.

In the Wildcats victories over Ole Miss 99-76 and Texas A&M 100-58, Monk averaged 30.0 points and hit 19 of 27 shots, 10 of 14 three-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws.

"The kid that jumps off the page when you play Kentucky is Malik Monk," Ole Miss Coach Andy Kennedy said. "He looks like he's got complete buy-in. He's playing hard on both ends.

"He's always been a tremendous athlete who's got good size for that wing position. The way he's shooting the ball and the confidence with which he's playing offensively, I think has really allowed him and their team to be at a different level."

Monk is shooting 51.6 percent from the field, including 43.4 percent on three-pointers, but Kentucky Coach John Calipari praised his defensive improvement and the all-around growth of his game.

"What I'm excited about is everybody that watches him can't believe he's defending the way he is," Calipari said. "You knew that he could score the ball, but he's getting to the foul line more and not just jacking the ball up."

Calipari said Monk is efficient offensively, as evidenced by scoring 26 points against Texas A&M on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. He hit 5 of 5 three-pointers and 5 of 5 free throws.

"He doesn't have to take 40 shots to get 25 points," Calipari said. "He's not that guy."

Kentucky sophomore center Isaac Humphries said Monk is a good teammate.

"He reads the game really well," Humphries said. "He's really good for us, and he's unselfish in the process as well. We're all really happy with how he's doing.

"He's so competitive. He's always wanting to play good and aggressive."

Monk is averaging 2.5 rebounds, which Calipari said he needs to improve.

"He's got to take it up another notch and go after balls," Calipari said. "He's got to check out. In my opinion, he should be a double-double as a guard, points and rebounds, but he's got to focus on that."

Monk said Calipari talks to him about rebounding on a daily basis.

"I don't know why I'm not rebounding," he said. "Probably just trying to get out to score the ball."

Monk's 28 assists rank fourth on the team.

"They don't want me to pass the ball," he said. "They want me to score. That's what they told me, so I'm going to score."

Anderson said Monk knows most of Arkansas' players personally.

"He used to play with them in the summers growing up here," Anderson said. "So I'm sure he's going to be charged up to play and get his guys to play. There's going to be a lot of emotions involved in it."

Calipari said it's important for Monk to keep his emotions in check.

"When he gets too hyped, he's not at his best," Calipari said. "He doesn't shoot as well. His mind starts racing a little bit. He's not the calm, athletic, attack player he needs to be when he's at his best. He and I will talk about it before the game."

Calipari had 21 first-round NBA Draft picks in his previous seven seasons at Kentucky.

That success rate in the draft had a lot to do with Monk's decision to sign with the Wildcats, along with their well-stocked roster and under Calipari's direction annually being among the favorites to win the national championship.

"That was in the mix," Monk said of the first-round expectations. "Also me coming to play with the best players in the country. I know if we come here, we've got a shot. I think that was another reason why I picked this."

