Patience pays off for Lady Goblins

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Harrison used some hot shooting late in the first half Friday to pull away from Siloam Springs.

The Lady Goblins hit four 3-pointers at the end of the first half to take a 12-point lead at halftime. Solid ball movement and good execution let the Lady Goblins extend that margin in a 52-34 5A/6A District 1 victory over the Lady Panthers in Panther Activity Center.

Harrison coach Doug Young was pleased with the patience the Lady Goblins (9-5, 1-0) showed on offense.

"I thought one thing we've been doing in the past is we've been taking the shot too quick," Young said. "Tonight we seemed to move the ball a little bit and be a little more patient to get a good shot turned into a better shot. I thought that was a real credit to them because they went out and executed the things we've been working on."

A basket inside by Siloam Springs sophomore Emery Brown tied the game at 16 early in the second quarter, but the Lady Goblins took the lead for good on a basket by Briley Due, starting a 7-0 Harrison run.

A 3-pointer from Briley Parker gave Harrison a 23-16 lead, but Siloam Springs (4-12, 0-2) got within 23-20 after baskets by Hadlee Hollenback and Morgan Vaughn.

The Lady Goblins responded with three straight 3-pointers to end the half. Clair Doshier hit two from beyond the arc and McKenzie Glenn hit another as Harrison led 32-20 at halftime. The Lady Goblins pulled ahead by as many as 19 points in the second half.

"They made shots," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "They executed. They broke us down defensively. They moved the ball, made the extra pass and hit the shot, especially early in the game."

After scoring 67 points in an overtime win over Claremore, Okla., on Dec. 30 in the final day of the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic, the Lady Panthers have scored 65 combined in their last two games. Vaughn led Siloam Springs with 15 points.

"We're just not scoring enough right now," Rippy said. "Some of that is due to our turnovers. Some of it is not putting the ball in the hole. We've got to take better care of the basketball and put the ball in the hole."

Parker and Doshier each finished with 14 points to lead Harrison, while Due added nine.

Boys: Harrison 75, Siloam Springs 64

The Goblins came alive offensively in the second half, scoring 51 of their points in the victory over the Panthers.

After scoring 24 points in the first half, the Goblins (9-4, 1-0) scored 24 in the fourth quarter as they rallied from 31-24 down to take a 48-44 lead.

Harrison added 27 more points in the fourth quarter as the Goblins pulled away for the win.

Jackson Marseilles led the Goblins with 24 points, including 16 in the second half. Braeden Boren scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half for the Goblins, while Trevor Atwell had 12 of his 16 in the second half.

Siloam Springs senior Noah Karp scored all 12 of his points in the first half and had to sit most of the second half with foul trouble. Harrison Kretzer, Charlie Jones and Spencer Lashley each added 11 points for the Panthers (5-11, 0-2).

Sports on 01/07/2017