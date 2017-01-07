'Pot,' bonds on civic leaders' agenda

More than a thousand mayors, aldermen and other city officials plan to gather next week for the Arkansas Municipal League's annual conference, the league said in a news release.

The conference runs Wednesday through Friday at the Statehouse Convention Center and Marriott Hotel in downtown Little Rock. League members will meet with state leaders as the Legislature's regular session starts Monday.

The league said Arkansas Senate President Pro Tempore Jonathan Dismang, House Speaker Jeremy Gillam, Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, and other state constitutional officers have been invited to share their views on the session during the conference's opening night banquet at 7 p.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will address the luncheon session Thursday.

Don Zimmerman, executive director of the league, said Friday that his members are interested in the implementation of constitutional amendments passed by voters in the November general election, especially Issue 3, the removal of a cap on state-issued bonds, and Issue 6, the legalization of medical marijuana.

Issue 3 expanded an amendment previously approved by voters to allow the state to issue bonds for large economic-development projects. Issue 3 also removes several requirements restricting how local governments finance economic development.

Zimmerman said Issue 6 has generated interest in municipal zoning of marijuana operations, workers' compensation matters and eligibility for health-insurance plans for prescribing medical marijuana.

League members also will watch the issue of funding for highways, he said. Arkansas voters in November 2012 approved an amendment for a temporary half-percentage point increase in the state sales tax to improve highways. The league supported that 10-year sales tax, but it would not necessarily support the tax if it were made permanent.

"That's kind of going back on what you said, if five years later now we want it to be permanent," he said.

The conference also will include eight hours of core classes and continuing education as part of the league's voluntary certification program for municipal officials.

