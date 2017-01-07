Speaker bolsters House security

People who want to watch the Arkansas House of Representatives' proceedings from the galleries will have to pass through metal detectors starting Monday, the first day of the 91st General Assembly's regular session.

The House's galleries are on the north end of the fourth floor of the state Capitol. They are the only place from which the general public can view the House in session.

House Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia, said he sought the installation of the metal detectors. The metal detectors, located outside the entrance to the galleries, cost $7,523, said House spokesman Cecillea Pond-Mayo.

The House also is increasing, from five to six, the number of security officers from Maxim Security to be stationed at the public entrances to the House, Pond-Mayo said. The increase also is at Gillam's direction. Each guard costs $25 an hour, so the cost will depend on how many hours that they are needed during the session, she said.

There also is an Arkansas State Police presence near the House during the session, as well as State Capitol police officers from time to time as part of their overall security for the building, she noted.

"There wasn't a threat or anything per se," Gillam said Thursday when asked what prompted his directives. "It was just that I felt like it would probably be beneficial for the security of not just the citizens that were coming to be part of the process, but the members and the staff."

"One of the ideas I had when I was [House Management Committee chairman] was this," Gillam said. "After talking to everybody, we thought, let's just go ahead and do it now."

Gillam said he consulted fellow representatives and House staff before implementing these increased security measures.

"These additional security measures may result in a few more minutes for individuals to enter the House," Gillam said in a written statement. "The knowledge that our members and the public are in a safe facility is well worth the time."

Gillam said in an interview he didn't advise senators in advance that the House planned to install metal detectors at its gallery entrances.

"I figured Jonathan can handle his end of things," he said, referring to Senate President Pro Tempore Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy.

Asked whether the Senate has similar plans, Dismang wrote in a text, "No plans for metal detectors for Senate galleries at this time."

The State Capitol Police doesn't have plans at this time to implement additional measures either, said Chris Powell, spokesman for Republican Secretary of State Mark Martin.

Metro on 01/07/2017