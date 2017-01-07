FOOTBALL

Sprinkle invited to combine

Arkansas senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has been invited to participate in the NFL combine, he said in a post on his Facebook page Thursday.

“Man, I said that I would do it and I did,” Sprinkle wrote with a screenshot of his invitation to the combine, which will take place Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis. Sprinkle is the third known Arkansas player to be invited, along with receiver Keon Hatcher and linebacker Brooks Ellis.

Sprinkle caught 33 passes for 380 yards and 4 touchdowns as a senior, but was suspended for the Razorbacks’ game against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl last week after he was cited for attempting to shoplift from a Belk department store in Charlotte, N.C.

In addition to the combine, Sprinkle has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl later this month in Mobile, Ala. He is considered one of the 10 best tight end prospects in this year’s draft.

Gunter undergoes shoulder surgery

Arkansas tight end Grayson Gunter underwent surgery Friday in Fayetteville to repair a lingering injury in his left shoulder that had originally occurred while in high school in Madison, Miss.

Bubba Gunter, the player’s father, said the surgery was to mend an anterior and posterior tear in the labrum in Grayson’s left shoulder.

“They went in and tied them back together,” Bubba Gunter said. “It was one of those injuries that was never going to be well until they did the surgery.”

Grayson Gunter posted on his Twitter account “Surgery was a success!” and wrote that he’s ready to begin his recovery, which will start at home.

A true freshman in 2016, Gunter moved up the depth chart and participated in 12 games. He had one catch, a 29-yard reception that led to a touchdown in Arkansas’ 58-42 victory at Mississippi State.

PA coach to hold coaching clinic

Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley will host a clinic March 9-10 at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock.

At the clinic, Kelley will discuss his coaching philosophy. The coach is known nationwide for not punting the football on fourth down, regardless of where his team’s offense is on the field. Also, Pulaski Academy assistant coaches will have presentations on their areas of coaching.

Kelley has led the Bruins to six state championships, including the past three Class 5A state titles in 2014-2016. He recently completed his 14th season as head coach at Pulaski Academy.

The cost for the clinic is $90. Free breakfast and lunch will be provided March 10. For more information, contact Kelley at kevin.kelley@pulaskiacademy.org.

BASEBALL

Arkansas sets Meet the Razorbacks

Arkansas will hold its annual Meet the Razorbacks Day on Feb. 4 at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville from 4 p.m-6 p.m.

Fans can get autographs and take pictures with Coach Dave Van Horn and the rest of team. Autographs are limited to one item per person. The Razorback Diamond Dolls, RBI Girls and Ribby the Mascot will also be available for pictures and autographs.