VIDEO: Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' 97-71 loss at Kentucky

Jimmy Carter
This article was published January 7, 2017 at 11:54 p.m.
Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Watch as Arkansas coach Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' 97-71 loss at No. 6 Kentucky.
