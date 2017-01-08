77 months given for ID fraud, theft

FORT SMITH -- A 62-year-old Greenwood man has been sentenced in federal court to 77 months in prison and to pay back more than $250,000 to the government after he took on the identity of a dead man.

Jon Michael Vastelica was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in June to charges of theft of government funds, aggravated identity theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

Beginning in 1992, Vastelica began receiving Social Security disability benefits. In 1999, he assumed the identity of Robert Yocum, who died in 1957, according to court records.

As Yocum, he worked for pay but never reported the income to the Social Security Administration. Being employed made him ineligible for disability benefits, the news release said.

"After being advised of his Miranda rights, the defendant admitted that he obtained employment under the Yocum identity and did not report the employment out of concern he would no longer be eligible to receive disability benefits," a portion of Vastelica's plea agreement with the government said.

Vastelica was armed with a loaded handgun when federal and state officials arrested him in February, the plea agreement said. Searching his home and a motor home, officials found 14 other handguns, rifles and shotguns.

Vastelica admitted to being a felon and purchased the weapons using Yocum's identity.

State Desk on 01/08/2017