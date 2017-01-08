Advocate urges Arkansas town to embrace its diverse, blue-collar culture

Springdale currently has -- and will likely add to -- an assortment of brew pubs, cafes, bike shops and restaurants along Emma Avenue.

That doesn't make it particularly different from any other city center attempting a comeback, Downtown Springdale Alliance Executive Director Misty Murphy notes.

Ultimately, developing a downtown that appeals to both residents and visitors will require staying true to the Northwest Arkansas city's blue-collar roots and embracing its diversity, Murphy said, noting these have not always been the most celebrated aspects of the state's fifth-largest city.

Building on both is something Murphy said she believes very strongly in as Springdale continues its downtown revitalization. No amount of money -- $150 million in public and private investment is the price tag, according to a master plan -- will make the efforts a success if the town isn't true to itself.

Manufacturing, trucking and poultry -- not the most glamorous industries -- have historically played a critical role in Springdale's prosperity. Immigrants -- many from Latin America and the Marshall Islands -- are an ongoing source of population growth for the Northwest Arkansas town of 75,229.

"Springdale is a hardworking culture. There was a feeling in the past we needed to be, I don't want to say 'high class,' but something other than we are," Murphy said. "What Springdale is, is fine. It's great. We're diverse. We have a lot of diverse people who make up our town. We're hardworkers. We want to reflect that."

Murphy said nearly 10,000 residents live within 1 mile of Shiloh Square at 106 Emma Ave. A majority -- 52 percent -- are Hispanic. Of the 48 percent who are non-Hispanic, 11 percent are Marshallese.

Food, retail and entertainment options do currently reflect those demographics to some degree, but Murphy sees room for improvement.

An example cited by Murphy of gearing entertainment to the town's demographics was the decision to air films in Spanish with English subtitles as part of the town's Moonlight Movie nights. In May the town will close off Emma Avenue for an outdoor market.

A series of dinners are being planned with tables lining the middle of Emma Avenue in hopes of building a sense of community.

Tyson Foods Inc. is helping the city embrace its past by getting back to its own roots.

The company purchased and renovated the former Jones Truck Lines headquarters and has placed about 100 employees there as part of its Northwest Arkansas live-production operations that serve farmers along with the Tyson company store. Tyson announced in October 2015 that it was spending an undisclosed amount to renovate its former headquarters, a two-story, 44,000-square-foot office on Emma Avenue. That project is expected to be complete this year, and about 250 corporate employees will work where the Fortune 500 company got its start.

A company spokesman said "tens of millions" of dollars are being spent on renovating the former headquarters, formerly known as the Brown Hatchery Building.

Murphy and the Downtown Springdale Alliance are able to operate because of a $1 million gift from Tyson Foods in January 2015. Tyson announced this past November that it will sponsor the 41st Hogeye Marathon and move the race's start and finish lines to downtown Springdale.

As Tyson's chairman of the board, John Tyson told this columnist in October 2015, "We don't need to duplicate Fayetteville. We don't need to duplicate Rogers. We don't need to duplicate Bentonville. We're unique."

Over the past five years, 21 buildings -- about 50 percent of the downtown inventory -- have sold.

Murphy often encourages developers to not forget those already living downtown.

"Let's become a walkable, workable place to live, work and play without pushing out the folks who make us who we are," Murphy said. "I don't think it's a problem we've solved yet, but we're trying."

Both the Walton Family Foundation and Endeavor Foundation have helped fund the growth. Tailoring programming to fit the community is among the goals with those donations.

A seemingly easier fix on Murphy's agenda is changing downtown building codes. Current restrictions make it too difficult for developers who want to create collaborative workplaces or residential projects above existing storefronts.

"We want a downtown that people feel good about visiting," Murphy said. "Our first barrier is to do away with the subconscious perception some people have. We want to make it a welcome place and embracing who we are helps. Let's make it a space people want to be."

If you have a tip, call Chris Bahn at (501) 378-3518 or email him at cbahn@arkansasonline.com

SundayMonday Business on 01/08/2017