Birders flock to count circles for Christmas, take tally

There were no “swans a swimming,” no “French hens” nor any “partridges in pear trees.” But the Tri-Lakes Edition coverage area of Arkansas did witness 20,000 plus individual birds this Christmas season and more than 100 species, team leaders for the area’s various bird-count projects said.

Three official Christmas Bird Counts sponsored by the National Audubon Society have been conducted in the area this holiday season. The communities of Hot Springs Village, Arkadelphia and Hot Springs National Park hosted birdwatchers and Audubon Society members who took measure of bird populations within designated areas that are called “count circles.”

Each count circle is 15 miles in diameter, and the custom of counting birds in this way at this season began near Boston, Massachusetts, 117 years ago, according to www.audubon.org. Statistics relating to the number of birds seen in count circles all over the nation and world, when entered into a data base, provide bird scientists with a robust measure of the health and changes in bird populations.

The Christmas Bird Count, which is volunteer-driven, is the oldest and largest citizen-science project in the world. Teams of birdwatchers count how many of each species of bird they see within the count circle on a single day.

The system does not pretend to give a precise census of every bird in an area, but the effort does provide an indicator of which species exist at a location and their relative density when compared to other birds and other years.

The numbers of birds compiled on Christmas Bird Counts provide ornithologists the broadest and clearest snapshot of bird populations available, and the results from the counts help drive the decisions of wildlife officials and environmental policymakers.

Hot Springs Village

In Hot Springs Village, volunteers counted birds Dec. 14.

“Thirty-eight people who were distributed among five teams and 23 people who counted birds at backyard feeders were involved in the Hot Springs Village Christmas Bird Count,” said Vic Prislipsky, one of the team leaders for the bird-count project for the Village Audubon Society.

The annual counting has been going on in the Village for 40 years. The center of the count circle is near the Coronado Community Center, Prislipsky said, but the counting goes on throughout the nation’s largest gated community and along back roads just outside the Village’s boundaries.

The Audubon Society in the Village spotted 84 species and 5,238 individual birds during the Christmas Bird Count, Prislipsky said.

One interesting species seen each year in the Village is the brown-headed nuthatch, a small bird that is easily camouflaged in the high understory of large hardwoods, where it prefers to reside. In this year’s Village Christmas Bird Count, 29 of the birds were seen. The most frequently seen bird in the Village was the American coot; 525 of them were seen swimming on the Village’s lakes, Prislipsky said.

Arkadelphia

Dec. 17, an unseasonably warm day with temperatures in the high 60s, provided birders a comfortable day to count birds in Arkadelphia. The weather seems to have turned out the birds, as well as the birders.

Glen Good, who retired as a professor of physics at Ouachita Baptist University, said he has led the Christmas Bird Count in Arkadelphia for the past three years and is aided by his wife, Evelyn, who has a keen ear for bird songs. Experienced birders from Russellville, Texarkana and Hot Springs pitched in to help.

The counting has been conducted in Arkadelphia for more than 40 consecutive years, and within its count circle are the Arkadelphia Oxidation Ponds, one of the best birding locations in the state, Good said. It is an area that holds most regularly seen Arkansas duck species and has hosted many rarities in the past, including cinnamon teal ducks and sandhill cranes.

Fourteen birdwatchers inside the Arkadelphia count circle saw 114 species of birds, and 10,413 individual birds were recorded, Good said. All of these species had been spotted during previous Christmas Bird Counts. The small blue-headed vireo was seen by two teams. It is difficult to see these tiny birds because they are not in the area in abundance, and their behavior and habitat make them difficult to spot, Good said.

The Goods treated the bird-counters to a chili supper after the long day of counting at Proctor Hall on the Henderson State University campus. After the meal, participants shared their observations and tallied the numbers for the day’s count.

One counter told about a barn owl seen in an abandoned silo west of town, and another told about spotting a Merlin, an infrequently seen small bird of prey. Wayne and Marty Lynch, experienced birders from Hot Springs, reported seeing a long line of migrating fish crows.

Hot Springs National Park

The Hot Springs National Park Christmas Bird Count was originally scheduled for Dec. 18,

but predictions of inclement weather caused the count to be postponed until Dec. 19. Moving the count to a workday prevented some of the volunteers from participating, but some of the National Park Service staffers helped pick up the slack.

Shelly Todd, natural resources program manager for Hot Springs National Park, coordinated the park’s bird count, which includes all of the park, most of Lake Hamilton and the urban area of Hot Springs.

Twenty-nine people helped count the birds, and the preliminary count indicates that 85 species and 4,085 individual birds were recorded, Todd said.

This is the third straight year for the count to be conducted in Hot Springs, but it has been done sporadically in the past.

A group of seven intermediate-school-age children from National Park Church on Lakeshore Drive had originally agreed to participate in the count but were hindered from doing so when the count date was moved. With their teacher, Russ Norman of Fountain Lake, they looked for birds during their Bible-class hour anyway near the Hot Springs Airport.

They found 13 species of birds, Norman said, noting that five of those species are mentioned in the Bible: sparrows, doves, pigeons, herons and vultures. The class found two species that were not found in that section of the count circle on the day of the official count: the great blue heron and the rock dove.

The CBC rules for counting have a method for including species of birds seen three days before and three days after the official count day, if they are missed on the regular count day. This was the case with vesper sparrows seen by the children.

Most of the bird counters drove or walked around in designated sections of the count circle to collect data; however, others, called feeder counters, sat in the warmth of their homes and counted the birds that came to their bird feeders. The bitter cold on Dec. 19 made for uncomfortable bird-watching

during the National Park Christmas Bird Count, and the most numerous bird seen was the dark-eyed junco. Aptly enough, this small grey and white bird is sometimes called a snow bird.

Final tally

Throughout the state of Arkansas and other parts of the United States, the counting continued at other Audubon Christmas Bird Count circles until Wednesday. When all the numbers have been submitted and checked for irregularities, the final results for 2016 will be available online, usually by mid-February.

The www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count has links that allow visitors to view data for bird counts as far back as 1901; to compare the records for a specific species today with those from a century ago; and to examine the changes in avian numbers of a particular area. That website also gives information about how to participate in next year’s Christmas Bird Count.

Jerry Butler writes about Arkansas birds and the people who enjoy them. He welcomes comments at jerrysharon.butler@gmail.com.