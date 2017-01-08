The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2420 Riverfront Dr., residence, Brenner Mayberry, 3 p.m. Dec. 23, property valued at $1,350.

• 2117 W. Charles Bussey Ave., residence, Donald Bone, 4 p.m. Dec. 25, property valued at $910.

• 2400 Riverfront Dr., residence, Courtney Walker, 10:15 a.m. Dec. 26, cash totaling $756, property valued at $2,592.

• 2400 Riverfront Dr., residence, Phillip Clenney, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 26, property valued at $1,595.

• 1901 Dennison St., residence, Johnie Morris, 9 p.m. Dec. 26, property valued at $485.

• 2017 S. Schiller St., residence, Cameron Bradford, 6:25 p.m. Dec. 27, property value unknown.

• 1119 E. 17th St., residence, Kent Brown, 4:30 a.m. Dec. 28, cash totaling $1,130, property valued at $662.

72204

• 2317 S. Jackson St., residence, Dorothy Lawson, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 24, property valued at $200.

• 3109 W. 17th St., residence, Raushaundra Fairrow, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 29, property valued at $880.

• 27 Bellemeade Dr., residence, Susan Shivers, 8 a.m. Dec. 30, property value unknown.

72205

• 3415 W. Markham St., residence, Christopher Johnson, 10:38 p.m. Dec. 25, cash totaling $25.

• 3009 W. 3rd St., residence, Rachel Clingenpeel, 9:45 a.m. Dec. 29, cash totaling $100, property valued at $652.

72206

• 4119 Apple Ave., residence, Shareka Wright, 1:20 p.m. Dec. 28, property value unknown.

• 1620 Main St., residence, Richard Butler, 9:45 a.m. Dec. 29, property valued at $350.

72207

• 6838 Cantrell Rd., residence, Clifton Smith, 8:15 a.m. Dec. 31, property valued at $775.

72209

• 5901 Dreher Lane, residence, Karri Smith, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 13, property valued at $16.

• 3 Durham Dr., residence, Christian Flores, 3 a.m. Dec. 23, property valued at $2,300.

• 16 Sheraton Dr., residence, Keona Blakely, noon Dec. 25, property valued at $1,651.

• 7223 Geyer Springs Rd., business, David Withem, 5:13 a.m. Dec. 27, property valued at $575.

• 8723 Baseline Rd., business, Tony Anderson, 4 p.m. Dec. 27, property valued at $750.

• 7324 Knollwood Rd., residence, Leonard Bike, 11:45 a.m. Dec. 29, property valued at $720.

• 20 Springtree Circle, residence, Raymond Walker, 8 a.m. Dec. 30, property valued at $2,700.

• 36 Melinda Dr., residence, Richard Gore, 8:05 p.m. Dec. 30, property valued at $900.

72211

• 15000 Chenal Pkwy., residence, Sherika Moore, 8:19 p.m. Dec. 26, property valued at $771.

• 1001 S. Bowman Rd., business, unknown, 8:46 a.m. Dec. 27, property value unknown.

• 11401 Mesa Dr., residence, Chris Brown, 3 p.m. Dec. 27, property valued at $4,000.

72212

• 11601 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, Tamara Patterson, 6 p.m. Dec. 24, cash totaling $800, property value unknown.

72223

• 4710 Sam Peck Rd., residence, Shonta Dobbins, 9 a.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $404.

• 4710 Sam Peck Rd., residence, Jared Drake, 9 p.m. Dec. 22, property value unknown.

• 5500 Highland Dr., residence, Suresh Kannan, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 23, property valued at $3,200.

• 14710 Cantrell Rd., business, unknown, 6 p.m. Dec. 26, property value unknown.

• 4710 Sam Peck Rd., residence, Katherine Guynes, 6:15 p.m. Dec. 28, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1601 Rockwater Blvd., Bldg. 5 Apt. 5204, residence, Robert McIntosh III, 9 a.m. Dec. 20, cash totaling $900, property valued at $31,340.

• 2023 Flora St., residence, Chantelle Wright, 6:59 p.m. Dec. 24, property valued at $900.

• 1520 E. 4th St., business, unknown, 10:07 p.m. Dec. 27, property value unknown.

• 1512 W. 13th St., residence, April Amos, 5:35 p.m. Dec. 30, property value unknown.

• 1901 Flora St., residence, Kristy Taylor, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, property valued at $505.

72116

• 3100 N. Olive St., residence, David Lloyd, 2:45 p.m. Dec. 22, property valued at $250.

• 2401 Lakeview Rd., Apt. 1204, residence, Maria Mason, 10:38 a.m. Dec. 27, property valued at $500.

• 4501 Lochridge Rd., residence, Patricia Jones, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29, property valued at $100.

• 2400 McCain Blvd., Bldg. 23 Apt. 2121, Ira Baker, noon Dec. 30, property valued at $1,300.

72117

• 4715 E. Broadway St., residence, Tara Harris, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $12,400.

• 4419 E. 46th St., Apt. 19, residence, Jeffery Boyce, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 27, cash totaling $350, property valued at $12,610.

72118

• 1718 W. 47th St., residence, Reginald Jackson, 7 a.m. Dec. 17, property valued at $2,945.

• 5008 Pike Ave., residence, Sherry Johnson, 1:28 p.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $2,350.

• 711 W. 54th St., residence, Dominique Simpson, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23, property valued at $1,200.

• 4925 Arrowhead Place, Apt. D, residence, Antionette Lyon, 6 a.m. Dec. 25, property valued at $900.

• 5001 Camp Robinson Rd., business, unknown, 2:34 a.m. Dec. 28, property value unknown.

• 5608 Foxboro Dr., residence, Joseph Glaze, 2:44 p.m. Dec. 28, property valued at $700.

• 4704 Lynn Lane, Apt. A, residence, Floyd Jenkins, 2:55 p.m. Dec. 28, cash totaling $25, property valued at $1,600.

