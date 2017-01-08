College Football Notes

MINNESOTA

Fleck to coach Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS — Rocked by a threatened player boycott of a bowl game over the handling of a sexual assault investigation and struggling with lagging attendance at its shiny stadium, the Minnesota football program badly needed of an injection of energy and optimism.

Minnesota hired P.J. Fleck on Friday, hoping that “Row the boat” mantra that worked wonders at Western Michigan can unite a deeply fractured program.

“I’m not here to change the tradition,” Fleck said at his introductory news conference. “I am here to change the culture.”

The hiring came three days after Athletic Director Mark Coyle fired Tracy Claeys following a standoff between players and the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with assault allegations.

Fleck said he had not had much time in the few days to look into the complex issue, but said he was not going to let the past difficulties get in the way of his mission to build the Golden Gophers into a championship-caliber team. He promised that his players will wear collared shirts to class every day,

“I eat difficult conversations for breakfast, and that’s why I took the job,” Fleck said.

Fleck, 36, guided the Broncos to a 13-1 record this season and a spot in the Cotton Bowl, where they lost 24-16 to Wisconsin. He was 30-22 in four years at Western Michigan, a program with almost no previous success before he arrived, with three bowl appearances.

Minnesota players threatened last month to boycott the Holiday Bowl after expressing reservations about a university investigation that led to the suspensions. Some suspended players were accused of pressuring a woman into sex during a party after the team’s season-opening victory over Oregon State. Prosecutors twice declined to file charges, but the school’s investigation found that 10 players violated its conduct code and could face punishments up to and including expulsion. The appeals process is still pending.

The Gophers also considered former LSU coach Les Miles and reached out to Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead but were turned down early in the process, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

FLORIDA

Shannon promoted to DC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida is sticking with Randy Shannon as its defensive play-caller.

Shannon was promoted to defensive coordinator Friday, assuming the role he held in the Gators’ 30-3 victory against Iowa in the Outback Bowl.

Shannon previously coached linebackers the past two seasons in Gainesville. He also served as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator, although Geoff Collins called plays. Temple hired Collins as its head coach last month.

This will be Shannon’s third stint as a defensive coordinator. He held the title in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins (1998-1999) and on the college level at his alma mater, Miami (2001-2006). He then served as the Hurricanes’ head coach (2007-2010).

Shannon was the linebackers coach at Arkansas in 2013-2014.

IOWA

OC Davis to retire

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa offensive coordinator Greg Davis announced his retirement Friday, ending a coaching career that spanned more than four decades.

Davis spent the past five seasons running Iowa’s offense. Prior to his stint in Iowa City, Davis was the offensive coordinator at Texas in 1998-2010 and helped the Longhorns win a national title in 2005.

He was Arkansas’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 1992-1993.

At Iowa this season, Davis’ unit struggled at times, bottoming out in a 30-3 loss to Florida in the Outback Bowl. The Hawkeyes finished 95th out of 128 FBC teams with 24.9 points per game.

Davis began his college career as an assistant at Texas A&M in 1978. In addition to working at Arkansas, he also held positions at Brown and Georgia, and was Tulane’s head coach in 1988-1991.

Davis followed Mack Brown to both North Carolina and Texas, where he tutored quarterbacks Major Applewhite, Chris Simms, Vince Young and Colt McCoy.